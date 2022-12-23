Home Entertainment GOT the beat will come back in January next year and release a new song after a year-Entertainment Network
Entertainment

by admin
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 23, according to Korean media reports, SM’s limited girl group GOT the beat will return in January next year, releasing a new song for the first time in a year, which has aroused huge attention.

GOT the beat is a project girl group composed of BoA, Girls’ Generation Taeyeon & Hyoyeon, Red Velvet Seulgi & WENDY, aespa member Karina & Winter and other SM representative female artists. It has attracted attention since its debut.

The combination brings together very popular female artists under SM, and has high popularity and popularity around the world. It officially debuted with “Step Back” in January last year. It debuted in the music industry for the first time and received great love and support. The sound sources have achieved very satisfactory results.

This is the first time they have released a new song in a year. The MV for the new song has finished filming. People are very curious about what kind of music they will bring.

