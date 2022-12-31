China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 29, according to Korean media reports, SM Entertainment‘s limited girl group GOT the beat will release a mini-album on January 16, returning to the music industry. The new album will include 6 featured songs.

According to media sources, GOT the beat’s first mini-album “Stamp On It” will be released on January 16. The new album contains 6 dance songs that highlight various charms, and will show the unique charm and timbre of the members.

It is reported that before the release of the new album, the group will first release the stage of the new song at “SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU PALACE KWANGYA” held at 1 pm Korean time on January 1, which will attract the attention of fans all over the world.

In addition, GOT the beat is composed of 7 members including BoA, Girls’ Generation Taeyeon & Hyoyeon, Red Velvet Seulgi & WENDY, aespa member Karina & Winter, and is an SM project unit based on intense dance, song, and performance.