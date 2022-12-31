Home Entertainment GOT the beat will release 1st mini-album with 6 featured songs on January 16- China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

GOT the beat will release 1st mini-album with 6 featured songs on January 16- China Entertainment Network

by admin
GOT the beat will release 1st mini-album with 6 featured songs on January 16- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 29, according to Korean media reports, SM Entertainment‘s limited girl group GOT the beat will release a mini-album on January 16, returning to the music industry. The new album will include 6 featured songs.

According to media sources, GOT the beat’s first mini-album “Stamp On It” will be released on January 16. The new album contains 6 dance songs that highlight various charms, and will show the unique charm and timbre of the members.

It is reported that before the release of the new album, the group will first release the stage of the new song at “SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU PALACE KWANGYA” held at 1 pm Korean time on January 1, which will attract the attention of fans all over the world.

In addition, GOT the beat is composed of 7 members including BoA, Girls’ Generation Taeyeon & Hyoyeon, Red Velvet Seulgi & WENDY, aespa member Karina & Winter, and is an SM project unit based on intense dance, song, and performance.

See also  Huang Shrimp, a member of the Hong family class, died at the age of 76. He starred in many films including "Mr. Zombie"

You may also like

#FR2 x atmos x Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO three-party...

To make up for the regrets in the...

The 2022 Bilibili New Year’s Eve Party Revisits...

Jay Chou’s meta space exclusively settled in Kuaishou,...

The time is right for the bright moon...

Chen Hao revealed that he was applauded because...

Self-disclosure because of his wife’s diagnosis, Chen Hao’s...

That Graduate Duet that seduced America

Self-disclosure because of his wife’s diagnosis, Chen Hao’s...

Xu Tongjun, the teacher of famous directors such...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy