On January 4th, according to Korean media reports, SM Entertainment's limited girl group, GOT the beat is about to return, and members Kim Taeyeon and Yoo Jimin made a public announcement.

On the 4th, Girls On Top’s official SNS account released photos of members Taeyeon and Karina Yoo Jimin who have transformed into a new concept, attracting people’s attention, and also heralding the comeback of the group GOT the beat. They will give fans Bring a variety of styles of music.

It is reported that GOT the beat’s first mini album “Stamp On It” contains 6 songs including the title song “Stamp On It” of the same name. The title song “Stamp On It” is a dance song based on R&B hip-hop with an impressive rhythm of Groovy piano and thumping 808 bass. story. This song is expected to show the unique charm of God the Beat, which is a fusion of energetic vocals, dignified attitude, and strong performance. They are determined to show their individuality of “acting God” through this stage.

Also, ‘Stamp On It’ will be released on January 16. On the 1st of this month, the stage of the title song was released for the first time in “SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU PALACE KWANGYA”, which became a hot topic.