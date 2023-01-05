Home Entertainment GOT the beat’s upcoming comeback member Kim Taeyeon-Ryu Jimin teaser announced- China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

GOT the beat’s upcoming comeback member Kim Taeyeon-Ryu Jimin teaser announced- China Entertainment Network

by admin
GOT the beat’s upcoming comeback member Kim Taeyeon-Ryu Jimin teaser announced- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On January 4th, according to Korean media reports, SM Entertainment‘s limited girl group, GOT the beat is about to return, and members Kim Taeyeon and Yoo Jimin made a public announcement.

On the 4th, Girls On Top’s official SNS account released photos of members Taeyeon and Karina Yoo Jimin who have transformed into a new concept, attracting people’s attention, and also heralding the comeback of the group GOT the beat. They will give fans Bring a variety of styles of music.

It is reported that GOT the beat’s first mini album “Stamp On It” contains 6 songs including the title song “Stamp On It” of the same name. The title song “Stamp On It” is a dance song based on R&B hip-hop with an impressive rhythm of Groovy piano and thumping 808 bass. story. This song is expected to show the unique charm of God the Beat, which is a fusion of energetic vocals, dignified attitude, and strong performance. They are determined to show their individuality of “acting God” through this stage.

Also, ‘Stamp On It’ will be released on January 16. On the 1st of this month, the stage of the title song was released for the first time in “SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU PALACE KWANGYA”, which became a hot topic.

See also  Red Velvet's first public comeback stage on 'Music Bank' on the 25th jqknews

You may also like

The location of Liu Yifei’s new drama is...

Su Youpeng appeared on Hunan Satellite TV’s New...

Beacon releases annual film market report, Beijing tops...

Ju Jingyi sued Weishang for infringing her portrait...

Huanrui Century was frozen 49.49 million yuan, and...

Bad Bunny x adidas Originals Campus “Cloud White”...

Infused with Lakers Zijin details! adidas Crazy 1...

BIGBANG’s Taeyang teases that he will collaborate with...

Modular Gear Project Officially Releases “#004 CAPSL-DTCH” Capsule...

Toyota Group, the record year in Italy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy