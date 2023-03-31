Listen to the audio version of the article

Gotha Cosmetics – a company from Lallio (Bergamo) that creates, produces and sells make-up for international brands – continues the process of internalising its most strategic production processes. After taking over, in 2022, iColor Group, a company with two production sites in Shanghai and Suzhou operating in the make-up and skincare segments, and Mia Cosmetic Factory, specialized in the filling of poured products, foundation, mascara, gloss and highlighter, acquired Beauty Rain, a packaging company in Chieve (Cremona) founded by the Scandelli family and present on the market for about 20 years with a workforce of about 80 employees.

«This operation – says Paolo Valsecchi, CEO of Gotha Cosmetics – allows us to consolidate our technical and industrial know-how in assembly activities and accelerate the process of integration and simplification of the supply chain. It is a further expansion of our industrial process that began with Mia Cosmetic».

And he adds: «After acquiring two factories in China in 2022 to grow on the local market which has great potential, the intention is to expand the current offer to other product categories to offer our customers an increasingly complete service. During 2022 the make-up market returned to pre-covid levels, for 2023 we expect growth to continue albeit with a more contained increase, as there will be a realignment between “sell in” and “sell out” . The market is characterized by an ever greater awareness and knowledge of the product on the part of the customer and a lower customer loyalty to a specific brand. Italy is very marginal for us, we sell almost exclusively abroad with a share substantially divided between the United States and Europe».

This year the company presents itself with a change of pace: an important development both in terms of image and in terms of offer and resources, with new entries in the company in strategic roles. At the recent Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna presented a series of innovations inspired by the concept of “realignment”: as explained by the company, after years of rapid industrial, technological and social acceleration, 2023 ushers in an era of realignment with oneself, the places of life and work and the planet. «Realignment brings with it values ​​for which consumers prefer experiences that enrich them rather than alienate them. Uncertainty will still dominate our lives due to the ongoing economic, political and environmental crises, but consumers will look for ways to balance this sentiment with optimism. In particular for the beauty sector, it offers solutions to deal with the daily routine, consumers adopt practices focused on well-being, preferring flexible lifestyles and travel. All this translates into products that nourish psycho-physical well-being and the perception of safety».

Three macro-trends outlined: Dare to Care with textures dedicated to those who want to rediscover their love for cosmetics, embracing solutions that are both practical and unique with hybrid, multifunctional and universal make-up products; Green Lab which is aimed at a sophisticated, informed, curious and also very demanding target in terms of safety, quality and performance; finally Metadisruptive is the phygital and avant-garde trend. By 2024, consumers and brands will actually find themselves increasingly fluid, moving seamlessly between the digital and physical worlds. This new circular existence will inspire a new aesthetic, and beauty in the Metaverse will unlock limitless possibilities for interaction between people and products: virtual beauty experiences accessible to all that will make everyday activities simple and enjoyable and create a new way to experience makeup. .