“Gotham Knight” behind-the-scenes promotional video released on October 25th – Stand-alone game – cnBeta.COM

蝙蝠侠已死。一支新生且极具扩张性的犯罪组织席卷了哥谭的大街小巷。如今，守护哥谭、将希望带给市民、重整警察秩序，以及威慑罪犯的重任大任，便落在“蝙蝠家族”：蝙蝠女、夜翼、红头罩及罗宾的肩上。解开这座城市历史中最为黑暗章节的谜团，并与极其凶恶的反派正面对决并加以击败。你必须蜕变为新的“黑暗骑士”，全力避免街区陷入混乱。

《哥谭骑士》是一款开放世界的动作角色扮演游戏，游戏背景设置在有史以来最为生动、最具互动性的哥谭市。选择独行或与另一位英雄结伴巡逻哥谭的五个街区，随时准备空降现场并打击罪犯。

视频截图：

视频截图：

Today (August 2nd), the action RPG game “Gotham Knights” announced the latest promotional trailer “Motion Capture”, which will be released on October 25th, landing on PC (Steam, Epic), PS5, XboxSeries platforms.

Promotional video:

Batman is dead. A nascent and expansive criminal organization has swept the streets of Gotham. Today, the responsibility of protecting Gotham, bringing hope to the citizens, restoring police order, and deterring criminals falls on the shoulders of the “Bat Family”: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin. Unravel the mysteries of the darkest chapters in the city’s history and confront and defeat the most vicious villains. You must transform into the new “Dark Knight” and do everything in your power to avoid chaos on the block.

Gotham Knights is an open-world action role-playing game set in the most vivid and interactive Gotham City ever. Choose to patrol Gotham’s five neighborhoods alone or with another hero, ready to parachute on the scene and fight criminals.

Video screenshot:

