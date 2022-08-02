“Gotham Knight” behind-the-scenes promotional video released on October 25th – Stand-alone game – cnBeta.COM

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Visit the purchase page: Game peripheral self-operated area

Promotional video:

Batman is dead. A nascent and expansive criminal organization has swept the streets of Gotham. Today, the responsibility of protecting Gotham, bringing hope to the citizens, restoring police order, and deterring criminals falls on the shoulders of the “Bat Family”: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin. Unravel the mysteries of the darkest chapters in the city’s history and confront and defeat the most vicious villains. You must transform into the new “Dark Knight” and do everything in your power to avoid chaos on the block.

Gotham Knights is an open-world action role-playing game set in the most vivid and interactive Gotham City ever. Choose to patrol Gotham’s five neighborhoods alone or with another hero, ready to parachute on the scene and fight criminals.

Video screenshot: