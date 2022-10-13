Adapted from the original manga, the new live-action film “Doctor Goto Clinic” has been confirmed to be released on December 16, 2022. A few days ago, the official cast list again, including Masato Sakai, Yu Aoi and many other actors in the drama version The afterimage movie version is confirmed, so stay tuned.

• “Goto Doctor’s Clinic” is adapted from Yamada Takamin’s comic book of the same name. It tells the story of Kensuke Shima, a well-recognized and promising doctor, who resolutely bid farewell to his girlfriend because of a certain incident and volunteered to travel thousands of miles from Tokyo. I came to Shimana Island, an isolated island in the South China Sea with no doctors and no medical environment. Because doctors on the islands have always been very mobile, most residents take a skeptical and unfriendly attitude towards him. Even so, Doctor Goto, with the same belief in life, and nurse Cai Jia, who is also full of sense of justice, are in limited The resources are filled with enthusiasm, and the two of them face all diseases together with three legs.

• “Goto Doctor’s Clinic” is starring Yoshioka Hidetaka, Shiba Sakiko, etc. The new casts added this time include Yu Aoi, Takumi Kamiki, Ito Hiro, and Masato Sakai. More detailed information will be released one after another, so stay tuned.