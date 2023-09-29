Govan KIDS Announces Tian Liang and Tian Yucheng Cindy as Brand Spokespersons, Emphasizing the ‘Warmth of Companionship’

Govan KIDS, a leading domestic high-end goose down jacket brand, has appointed Olympic champion Tian Liang and his daughter, Tian Yucheng Cindy, as its official spokespersons. This announcement aims to showcase the brand’s commitment to warmth and companionship.

Govan KIDS has achieved great success in 2022, becoming the top-selling brand in Douyin’s e-commerce children’s clothing and children’s down jackets categories. The brand focuses on thermal technology and produces luxury children’s goose down jackets, emphasizing the value of protecting children’s warmth. The brand’s dedication to technological aesthetics aligns perfectly with Tian Liang and Tian Yucheng’s positive and passionate personalities. Their selection as spokespersons was influenced by their optimistic outlook on life and their ability to push boundaries.

The public has witnessed Tian Yucheng Cindy’s transformation from a “woman like the wind” to an “all-around girl” with enthusiasm and energy. Her vivacity, beauty, and free-spiritedness have made her beloved by fans. The father-daughter duo’s on-screen presence exudes happiness and the joy of growing together. Fans eagerly anticipate the collaboration between Govan KIDS, Tian Liang, and Cindy, expressing their belief that it will be a perfect match.

Tian Liang’s association with Govan KIDS extends beyond being a spokesperson. He recently participated in the 23rd trendy kid show, wearing a design by master Ding Jiecao for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. He proudly showcased the limited edition co-branded model Govan Aurora on the catwalk. Tian Liang praised the fashionable and comfortable designs of Govan KIDS, noting that they are suitable for both urban life and outdoor sports.

Mulan, the head of Govan KIDS, highlighted the four series of products showcased in the official announcement. These include the black gold small volcano series, the Govan championship sports series, the Govan Aurora outdoor series, and the Govan black gold baby series. These collections cater to children of different ages and various settings. This year, Govan KIDS expanded its product range, offering over 40 options with diverse fabrics and styles.

Govan KIDS now provides consumers with more choices, featuring both shiny and matte models. The glossy models are suitable for children in southern cities and have a lighter and softer feel, perfect for urban leisure. On the other hand, matte styles are ideal for northern cities and outdoor sports, being windproof, waterproof, and wear-resistant.

Tian Liang stressed the importance of warmth and comfort when choosing winter clothes for children. He emphasized Govan KIDS’ unique imported flying velvet warmth technology, three core technologies, and antibacterial features that provide parents with peace of mind. At the same time, keeping up with trends is also significant. Tian Yucheng Cindy expressed her preference for down jackets with sport-related features. However, she also finds the shiny styles appealing and would love to wear them during city trips and outdoor activities.

Since the start of winter, Govan KIDS has experienced unprecedented sales growth. In July alone, the brand accounted for over 80% of Douyin’s high-end children’s down jacket market. Mulan expressed excitement about the collaboration between Govan KIDS, Tian Liang, and Cindy, hoping it would further enhance the brand’s ability to protect and provide warmth for children.

