The withdrawal of six ministers from the provincial management due to the electoral campaign is a concern for the governor, Arabela Carreras. She was transmitting it like this and will finally take advantage of that constitutional requirement to comply with delayed changes.

Thus, the Barilochense Pablo Zúccaro will become chief of staff, a coordination area to be created. In addition, modifications are expected, with the occasional ministerial coverage.

Last year, Carreras had already added Zúccaro to his narrow decision-making circle and had hinted that he would take the place of José María Apud. in charge of the General Secretariat, although that did not materialize in the end.

Pablo Zúccaro will assume as Chief of Staff, once the area is created by the Legislature.

At the end of February, half a dozen members of his cabinet resigned to participate in the current electoral processes. The list includes Natalia Reynoso, from Human Development; Fabian Zgaib, from Health; Carlos Valeri, from Public Works; and Daniel Sanguinetti, from Planning. All of them as candidates for the Legislature.

In addition, the now former ministers Rodrigo Buteler, of Government, and Carlos Banacloy, of Production and Agroindustry, will go for the municipalities of Cipolletti and Roca.

Such a government departure worries the president and, little by little, he reassigned functions among his officials and entrusted Zúccaro with some coordination between the portfolios.

The Legislature has scheduled a session for next Thursday, March 16, since later, the site will be transferred temporarily to the Electoral Justice, for the initial scrutiny of the April 16 elections. This process will be in charge of the company MSA.

On that occasion, after a presentation by the Executive, the pro-government bench will promote the modification of the Law of Ministries, creating the Chief of Staff that will be headed by the Barilochense.

In the Careers team, he insists that this new portfolio will not mean an expansion of the structure and, essentially, it will absorb functions of the Government and of the General Secretariat, especially those related to institutional relations. It is stated that the essential task will be coordination.

It would not be the only alteration. Governor Carreras would evaluate other appointments, which could even lead to no return, in some cases, of the resigned candidates for their ministries today.



