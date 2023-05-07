Governor Quintela voted in La Rioja: “All democratic processes were carried out with transparency.”

this sunday are 302,872 citizens of La Rioja empowered in 18 departments to vote and choose who will be the next governor of the province in the period 2023-2027. The options that you will find in the dark room in La Rioja are distributed among six formulas, with that of the pro-government Frente de Todos betting on the re-election of the governor Ricardo Quintela.

After 9 in the morning, the president cast his vote Mariano Moreno School No. 117, in the provincial capital, La Rioja, and when consulted by local journalists, he highlighted his satisfaction at considering that “all democratic processes were carried out with great transparency.”

“It was a clean campaign, a process quiet and hassle freewhere everyone could say their proposals,” said Quintela.

Jujuy, Misiones and La Rioja go to the polls with the ruling party as favorites

“We as a Government accept criticism with great courage, in order to be able to correct the imperfections that we may have,” maintained the provincial president, indicating that “this is a day of consolidation of the democratic system, a circumstance that is a pleasure for me”.

“It is a joy and an enormous responsibility to be able to exercise our civic duty on this democratic day. Let’s celebrate these forty years of uninterrupted democracy participating in the best party that we can have as citizens. Happy day to everyone,” the governor later said via social networks.

Quintela was accompanied in the place by the national deputy Gabriela Pedrali, who is his ex-partner and mother of his two children, Gerónimo and Guadalupe. It remains to wait for them to cast their vote Philip Alvarezcandidate for governor of Juntos por el Cambio, and Martin Menemon behalf of La Libertad Avanza.

The 274 voting centers opened normally at 8 in the morning throughout the province so that the people of La Rioja can exercise their right to elect not only the governor and his deputy, but also the conventional constituents, provincial deputies, mayors y councilors.

