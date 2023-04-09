GOV’T MULE will release “Peace…Live A River” June 16th on Fantasy Records-Concord (Universal Music). The first single “Dreaming Out Loud” Featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster is now streaming.



Acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated band GOV’T MULE have announced their new studio album Peace…Like A River will be out this summer and have released the first single, Dreaming Out Loud, featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster. For the stirring new song, GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter-guitarist-producer Warren Haynes has inspired quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Robert and John Kennedy, and the late civil rights leader and US Representative John Lewis.

The band’s 12th studio album, Peace…Like A River, and the follow-up to their chart-topping and Grammy-nominated blues album Heavy Load Blues, will be released on June 16, 2023 via Fantasy Records. The 12-song rock collection also includes guest appearances from Billy Bob Thornton, Celisse and Billy F. Gibbons, who performed an incredible tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd with Haynes at last Sunday night’s CMT Music Awards. “Peace…Like A River” is available for pre-order and pre-saver on the DSPs. Every digital pre-order includes an instant download of Dreaming Out Loud. Additionally, the “Peace…Like A River” Deluxe Edition (available on CD only) includes the 12-track original album plus the special 5-track “Time Of The Signs” bonus EP, which includes four brand new, unreleased tracks and an alternate version of the album track “The River Only Flows One Way” which features Warren on lead vocals.

GOV’T MULE – Dreaming Out Loud

“Peace…Like A River is very ambitious from a musical arrangement standpoint, as many of the songs take turns that aren’t common in today’s popular music world,” says Haynes. “At the same time, it’s also a song album that stylistically covers a lot. Song for song maybe my favorite.”

The tracks on “Peace…Like A River” explore the many sides of Gov’t Mule and embody all the qualities the quartet – Haynes [Gitarre, Gesang]Matt Abts [Schlagzeug]Danny Louis [Keyboards, Gitarre und Backing Vocals] and Jorgen Carlsson [Bass] – brought them the popular status they enjoy today. Succinct song craftsmanship seamlessly merges into the band’s typical instrumental excursions. Longer than pop conventions, the songs are nonetheless compact: they are inquiring but never meandering; the melodies are simultaneously expansive and narrowly focused.

Thematically, the new album deals with the seismic changes that the world has gone through in recent years. Influenced by what Haynes calls “the golden era of rock, soul, jazz and blues,” Gov’t Mule brings together the best and most enduring qualities of all these genres of music on “Peace…Like A River” into a timeless work of art that goes without another could have appeared in the classic 70’s of rock ‘n’ roll.

“Peace…Like A River” was recorded during the same sessions as “Heavy Load Blues” at Power Station New England with co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, Los Lobos) alongside Haynes. However, the albums were created in different spaces, without common equipment or instruments, so that the two parallel projects keep their own identity and character.

A key difference on “Peace…Like A River” is the presence of talented friends in key guest roles. Billy F. Gibbons’ distinctive vocals underline the tasteful ZZ Top textures that define the humorous “Shake Our Way Out,” while Billy Bob Thornton brings his distinctive voice to “The River Only Flows One Way.” For the opening track, “Dreaming Out Loud,” Haynes wanted a sort of Sly and the Family Stone style, with different singers taking on different sections of the song. So he brought in blues great Ruthie Foster, whose backing vocals graced Mule’s 2006 album High & Mighty, and his longtime friend, New Orleans soul legend Ivan Neville. Finally, up-and-coming soul artist Celisse adds her incredible voice to Just Across The River.

Peace…Like A River Track Listing:

1. Same As It Ever Was

2. Shake Our Way Out (ft. Billy Gibbons)

3. Made My Peace

4. Peace I Need

5. Your Only Friend

6. Dreaming Out Loud (ft. Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster)

7. Head Full Of Thunder

8. The River Only Flows One way (ft. Billy Bob Thornton)

9. After The Storm

10. Just Across The River (ft. Celisse Henderson)

11. Long Time Coming

12. Gone Too Long

Deluxe edition (CD Only) – Time Of The Signs EP track list:

1. Stumblebum

2. Under The Tent

3. Time Stands Still

4. Blue, Blue Wind

5. The River Only Flows One Way (WH vocals)

The post GOV’T MULE – First single from the upcoming album appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

