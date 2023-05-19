Gozu – Remedy

Finding a new drummer and fitting him into the lineup during a pandemic hasn’t been easy. That explains, among other things, why The eye had to wait a comparatively long time for their latest work. The sound, however, hasn’t changed very much, in addition to sleek stoner riffs, it includes sludge, grunge, psychedelic and doom, among other things. In addition, the omnipresent wink can also open „Remedy“ are by no means missing and once again shows the quartet in impressive form.

All beginnings are heavy, and the opening duo has internalized that. “Tom Cruise Control” starts off with one of the best riffs on the entire album and quickly finds its tasty inner center – oppressive, but also pleasantly tough, between the chairs and yet somehow catchy. It feels like common patterns are being broken up with growing enthusiasm, while remaining compact. That doesn’t apply to “CLDZ” as much, however, because the seven-minute track becomes an entertaining playground for Gozu. Between melodic gloom with a grunge touch, doomy heaviness, filigree guitar work and gently meandering psychedelia in the substructure, everything is just right.

“Ben Gazzara Loves No One” may not know love, but it’s stoner sludge of the decidedly biting kind. This massive blow to the neck should rouse crowbar fans to storms of enthusiasm, whereby the somewhat faster final act gives the story that certain something. In the short, brash “Joe Don Baker”, however, it sets precise, unyielding beats. This is also surprisingly good. Finally, “The Handler” is devoted to absolute exaggeration in nine manic minutes. Doom and sludge, noisy sawing and palpable inner turmoil literally come together. World pain and lead pick up speed late and drill their way towards the cerebellum with astonishing precision.

For long stretches, “Remedy” really gets to the point, but at the same time knows how to entertain. The powerful presentation and unrelenting riff violence entertains, accompanied by a more than monolithic rhythm section. Stoner rock continues to form the foundation, but has rarely been interpreted in such a diverse and complex way. Playing skillfully with expectations and possibilities, Gozu land a bull’s eye. This chunk of lead for advanced riders has a lot to offer.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 05/19/2023

Available through: Blacklight Media / Metal Blade (Sony Music)

