Grabois arrives in Neuquén this Friday to present his version of Unión Por la Patria

Juan Grabois arrives this Friday the 7th to Neuquén on his first visit as a presidential candidate. In this case, presenting his proposal within Union for the Homeland for the elections Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory (PASO) which will take place on August 13.

The meeting with the militancy will be in the Faculty of Economics of the National University of Comahue (Buenos Aires 1400) from 11.

After the act, Grabois will give a press conference to the local media in room 40. Then he will give an open talk by a “Human Argentina”, says an official statement.

In that instance, he will give details about his political platform that he will seek to take to the general elections in October.

The visit to Neuquén also includes tours of popular neighborhoods and participation in various activities related to “strategic resources”something that integrates the axes of the campaign.

The agenda for Patagonia will take you to San Carlos de Bariloche on Saturday the 8th, where he will give a public talk at the Regional University Center of the National University of Comahue (Quintral 1250).





