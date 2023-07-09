Grabois declined an invitation from the US embassy

The candidate for president of the Union for the Homeland (UP), Juan Graboisdeclined an invitation from the US ambassador, Marc Stanleyand expressed that the current situation in the country is due to a “co-responsibility” of his government in conjunction with local leaders.

“I have received your invitation, through my colleague Carolina Palacio, to meet with you at your embassy. Unfortunately, I cannot accept a meeting under these initial conditions”, he expressed at the beginning of a letter.

“I consider that those submission rituals in the American embassy they are part of the sad history of neocolonial subordination that keeps Latin America in a state of misery, dependency and bad development”, continued the social leader, identified with the popular movements that are critical of the North American country.

In his arguments, he stressed that “The current situation is the product of co-responsibility” between the United States and “local actors – politicians, sector leaders, public officials, judges, prosecutors, journalists, etc. – who unworthily submit to pay homage to a foreign power and defend their interests more than those of their fellow citizens.”

He also added that in Latin American history those who refuse to act “like lapdogs” for the United States have been condemned and harassed. “A great Argentine thinker, Arturo Jauretche, once said that “the Creole who sells you is worse than the gringo who buys you.” and he’s right, it’s morally worse. Because the native, the native, the Argentine has to defend the land from him. Sometimes, as Evita would say, he gives himself up for ‘a smile, a banquet or a few coins’. That is why I want to take every precaution so that this does not happen in our country and the best way is to lead by example”.

Grabois withdrew the invitation to Stanley and summoned him to his office

“As my partner Carolina anticipatedWe see no objection to receiving you together with Paula Abal Medina in our office, a perhaps humble space for elites, but that being part of our territory it is appropriate for us to give them an audience as pre-candidates for president and vice president of Argentina,” the leader told him in the public letter.

In the text he warned him that if there is a meeting, the ambassador should refer to the “co-responsibility of the North American state in the criminal indebtedness of Argentina”, in addition to the “permissiveness in the tax evasion of Argentine citizens who settle undeclared capital in their territory.”

Finally, Grabois warned him that he will not be able to agree “any type of confidentiality around the conversation that we eventually have or discuss matters related to the internal politics of our country”.

“Sure that a multipolar world without looting, outrage or oppression, without wars or blockades, where everything is equal to equal, will be the best guarantee for the peace and prosperity of the peoples, I sincerely and cordially greet you, reiterating our willingness to receive it in these conditions”, he concluded in the text.

RB / GI

