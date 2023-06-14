Grabois said that he will leave the FdT if there is not “a candidate from the decimated generation”

The leader of the Great Fatherland Front, Juan Graboisrenewed his criticism of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massaand assured that he is willing to remove your space of the Frente de Todos coalition in the event that “a single candidate that does not represent the decimated generation“, as expressed by the vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

“Currently, Massa promotes himself as a false unity option“, considered the social referent and presidential candidate in statements to The Uncover Radio. In this sense, he explained that from his space they will not support an applicant who refuses to promote “a policy of land, roof and work“.

“If these two requirements are not met, we are going to go outside“Insisted Grabois, who was in favor that, if a candidate who meets these conditions cannot be chosen, the internal one should be settled in the primary elections. “That is why we will continue asking for some STEP and if we do not obtain it, we will present ourselves with our own party,” he added.

The also referent of the Movement of Excluded Workers (MTE) also pointed out that, in addition to him, other possible candidates could be the Minister of the Interior, Edward “Wado” of Peterand the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof.

“Within the proposal of the Frente de Todos there must be a “Wado”, a Grabois, an Axel… Something similar to what we are, right?”, he questioned.

However, the candidate confirmed that will inscribe the space which leads in an electoral alliance with the ruling coalition, which is considering changing its name to compete in the 2023 elections with a new name. This, however, would reflect the union between sectors close to Kirchnerism and the Renewal Front.

These decisions are made in relation to the deadline for making the fronts official, which expires at 11:59 p.m. this Wednesday, June 14.

Grabois against “those who change their shirts”

The manager also confirmed that Patria Grande is “putting together lists” of national legislators throughout the country, since “in no way” will he accept that “the current head of the Palacio de Hacienda be imposed as the only candidate”.

With the same harsh tone with which he has been speaking about the head of the economic portfolio, he exclaimed: “We will not accept that Massa is imposed on us or any other of the types that are part of the permanent staff of the policy. They are those who change parties like shirts“.

“Faced with the uncertainty of the panorama, we are putting together lists throughout the country of national deputies, national senators. The Patria Grande Front has a presence in 20 provinces“, he pointed out. Among other political references that Grabois had resisted are the president Alberto Fernandez -who will not run for re-election- and the ambassador in Brazil, Daniel Scioli.

Meanwhile, the social referent estimated that “the militant ethic must never be lost” and assured that even that slogan wanted to “put it as a campaign song”.

On the other hand, he concluded: “There are sectors that are doing very ugly things in the campaign and I will tell them later. I think that if the right wins there will be a very strong wave of repression and anti-popular measures are going to be implemented”.

