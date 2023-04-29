Graffiti becomes a misdemeanor, police do not arrest people, Chinatown landlord laments 68 reports in two years | New York | Police

On March 28, 2023, Chen Huanning, treasurer of the New York Chinese Veterans Association, was graffitied on the building in Manhattan’s Chinatown, New York City. (provided by respondents)

[The Epoch Times, April 29, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Yijun in New York) The graffiti problem in Manhattan’s Chinatown community in New York City has worsened after the epidemic. The property of a Chinese veteran was maliciously defaced many times, but the police However, because graffiti is a misdemeanor, the case was immediately dismissed without further investigation, leaving the landlord helpless. They had no choice but to apply for government cleaning services, or simply rolled up their sleeves and painted by themselves.

Howard Chin, treasurer of the New York Chinese American Legion Post 1291, attended the NYPD Fifth Precinct Police-Civil Meeting on Wednesday (April 26). He asked Police Chief Tao Chen in person : Will a complaint report commonly known as “No. 61” be filed against graffiti? Although the authorities gave a positive response, Chen Huanning said in an interview with the media that the police have not caught any murderers so far.

On April 28, Chen Huanning said in a joint interview with the Chinese media that his property at 95 Elizabeth Street (Elizabeth St) has had an average of two graffiti incidents per month in the past two years, and the area is large. Often a whole piece. Every time he encounters graffiti, he complains to the local Fifth Precinct, which has accumulated 68 complaints in two years.

“I reported the case to the police today, and the next day they said it was a misdemeanor and closed the case,” Chen Huanning said. When the police close the case, it means that there will be no further investigations and the whole case will be closed.

He pointed out that when the police arrive at the scene and accept the public’s report, the case will be “active” (active), and there will be a complaint report number, which is commonly known as “No. 61” (#61). This number represents the number of crimes reported in the police precinct where complaints are received, which are then forwarded to detectives for follow-up. If the police believe that the case does not merit further investigation, or that available resources are limited, or that the seriousness of the crime is not high, the case will be “closed” and no further action will be taken.

Also because the police stopped their operations, Chen Huanning, as a small landlord, had to use the graffiti cleaning service provided by the city government, or ask the business improvement district to help clean up-these seemingly free projects are actually the government’s payment to small landlords like Chen Huanning, Only $800 to $900 in land tax is withdrawn every year to provide services.

Chen Huanning said that if he did it himself, he would have to repaint a large area, and he would also match the paint color according to the original base color. Not willing to pay attention.

Daniel Au, former community liaison officer of the Fifth Division of the New York City Police Department, said in a recent police-civilian meeting that the police will also provide repainting services for the public.

At present, Chen Huanning has obtained a high-definition lens from Chinatown BID, which will be installed in the building on Elizabeth Street to catch graffiti offenders.

For small landlords who have been victimized repeatedly, perhaps the only way to achieve once and for all is to wait for the police and prosecutors to work together to arrest criminals who maliciously deface private property.

