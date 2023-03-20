The Minister of Education of Córdoba, Walter Grahovac, was “surprised” by the decision of the UEPC teachers union to promote a new strike, now for 48 hours, with affectation during Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

This measure was ordered by the assembly of the teachers’ union this Monday, in rejection of the latest salary proposal raised by the Province.

“We regret this decision, which affects above all the students of Córdoba, many from families who are in the same or worse situation than those who are claiming,” said the minister in dialogue with The voice.

He insisted that “the talks with the union were open, they were never closed, and it is surprising that the response is a 48-hour strike and on top of that attached to a subsequent holiday that makes for a very long weekend that further affects pedagogical continuity” .

Grahovac emphasized that negotiations with the union will remain open. “Of course we are going to continue talking; We have always maintained the dialogue and it will continue to be so. There is no way out of this situation other than through a dialogue table”, he pointed out.

In this context, he highlighted as a sign that the Government has decided, despite these forceful measures, to support the application of the payment of a 10% increase in February wages, as had been offered as the first installment of the 40% increase. % in four months already in negotiation. “That 10% is going to be liquidated, while we continue talking,” he said.

Grahovac confirmed that the provincial government has little chance of improving its offers due to current economic restrictions.

“Two situations operate here that complicate everything. On the one hand, a very serious socioeconomic crisis in the country that has been affecting wage earners. And on the other, a non-acknowledgment in many sectors that there is a drop in collection and income in all States, at all levels. That framework leaves little room for action, ”he considered.

The minister insisted that the province’s latest offer to the teaching sector included a 40% increase in salaries, in four consecutive months (10% per month) with revision clauses if inflation exceeded those percentages.

