GRAMICCI and meanswhile Collaborate on New Rock Climbing Collection

GRAMICCI, the popular outdoor brand based in California, has joined forces with Japanese fashion brand meanswhile to introduce their latest collaborative series, specially designed for rock climbing enthusiasts.

The joint collection embodies the concept of “daily life tools” and offers functional items that combine the unique characteristics of both brands. One of the standout pieces from the collection is the Active Insulation suit, which takes inspiration from GRAMICCI’s iconic hiking pants.

The suit comes in two stylish colors, charcoal and gray, and its jacket is constructed with Octa, a high-performance fabric known for its sweat absorption, light weight, quick-drying capabilities, as well as its insulation qualities. The trousers are crafted with Tussar material and recycled nylon. The entire set has been equipped with GRAMICCI’s signature adjustable webbing, stretchable Gusseted, and adjustable drawcord hem, ensuring a comfortable and customized fit for climbers.

Outdoor enthusiasts and fashion enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to get their hands on this exciting collaboration as the latest joint series from GRAMICCI x meanswhile is set to be officially released on August 11. For those eager to add this unique collection to their wardrobe, stay tuned for further updates and information.

About GRAMICCI:

GRAMICCI is an outdoor brand that originated in California. With a focus on providing functional and stylish apparel for outdoor activities, GRAMICCI has gained a reputation for its innovative designs and durable products. From climbing pants to outdoor jackets, GRAMICCI continues to deliver high-quality gear for adventure seekers.

About meanswhile:

meanswhile is a Japanese fashion brand that combines minimalist aesthetics with functional design. Known for their attention to detail and craftsmanship, meanswhile creates clothing that seamlessly merges style and functionality, catering to individuals who appreciate both fashion and practicality.