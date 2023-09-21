Gramicci Collaborates with F/CE to Launch Innovative Fall/Winter 2023 Collection Blending Fashion and Technology

Gramicci, a renowned outdoor clothing brand, has joined forces with F/CE to create an innovative Fall/Winter 2023 collection that puts technology at the forefront. This collaboration combines F/CE.’s cutting-edge design with Gramicci’s rich history and philosophy, resulting in a range of garments that can be seamlessly transitioned from city streets to mountain tops.

The new collection showcases wide-format items infused with a military aesthetic, available in three striking colors: “Black”, “Coyote”, and “Olive”. These hues have been meticulously applied to two high-quality materials and expertly integrated into the designs of new sports trousers, the BA Cap, and the New Padded Blouson.

One noteworthy aspect of this collection is the integration of waterproof finishes in all the garments. This not only ensures durability but also creates a natural, effortless look with a touch of modern technology. For instance, the use of Taslan Military Nylon adds a soft and cozy texture to the clothing, enhancing comfort when worn. To complement the overall experience, the collection also includes the new Cordura bag, available in “Black” and “Coyote” variants.

If you’re eagerly anticipating this collaboration, you’ll be delighted to know that the Gramicci x F/CE 2023 Fall/Winter collection will be released on September 22. It will be available for purchase on Gramicci’s official website as well as select retailers. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to merge style, functionality, and technological advancements in your outdoor wardrobe.

