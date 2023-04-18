Gramicci x Salomon collaborated for the first time to create a co-branded sneaker Techsonic For Gramicci

After the outdoor brand Gramicci joined hands with the men’s clothing brand Adsum to release a joint series, this time it will cooperate with the French brand Salomon for the first time to create a joint shoe “Techsonic For Gramicci” based on its classic river-tracing shoe Techsonic Leather Advanced.

In order to meet the needs of summer outdoor activities, this time the theme of river tracing is considered. The upper is made of breathable sandal mesh cloth and leather decoration, and the midsole with Vibe technology is added, and the Contagrip® grip and wear-resistant outsole is used. , brings comfortable foot feeling through superior performance; in addition, for the special consideration of easy travel, the heel part of this style can also be folded and transformed into sandals and slippers that are easy to put on and take off, and the Quicklace lacing system can not only increase the speed of getting on the foot, Allows the upper to fit the foot better.

Gramicci x Salomon “Techsonic For Gramicci” currently releases two color options of green and brown. It is expected to be available on Gramicci and Salomon websites and designated retailers around the world from April 20th. The price is $205. Interested readers May wish to pay more attention.