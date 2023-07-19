Grand Chinese Premiere of Live Action Movie ‘Barbie’ Delights Fans with Dreamy Pink Paradise

/news/entertainment/movie-barbie-premieres-china-captivating-audiences

Beijing, China – The highly anticipated live-action film “Barbie” premiered in China yesterday, captivating audiences with its dreamy and colorful world. The premiere, held in Beijing, received rave reviews and was praised as the happiest screen viewing experience of the summer.

The movie, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and directed by renowned female director Greta Gerwig, features a stellar cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, AI Ma McKee, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, and Simu Liu. It is set to be released nationwide in North America on July 21.

At the premiere, the film recreated the enchanting Barbie Paradise, immersing the audience in a burst of pink. Five interactive areas allowed fans to experience the daily life of Barbie and Ken in a unique and immersive way. From the high-value pink beach area to the dance floor adorned with light balls, the event was a true celebration of all things Barbie.

The selfie artifact area allowed guests to create their own movie posters by scanning QR codes, while the toy display area showcased classic Barbie and Ken toys, including a life-size pink toy box that guests could enter and take pictures with. The premiere attendees, embracing the spirit of Barbie, also dressed in pink costumes, creating a vibrant and joyous atmosphere.

The film has garnered high praise for its joyful and touching themes. The brightly colored scenes and dynamic dance music have left audiences feeling happy and uplifted. Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Barbie has been described as breathtakingly beautiful, while Ryan Gosling’s performance as a challenging Mermaid Ken has surprised and delighted fans.

Moreover, the film’s storyline resonates with contemporary women, highlighting the importance of self-confidence and self-love. Director Greta Gerwig has skillfully delivered a profound message through a lively and energetic atmosphere, reminding audiences to always be brave and true to themselves.

In addition to the premiere, the film released the “Magic Playmate” trailer, which provides a glimpse into the emotional connection between Barbie and humans, showcasing the magical and unexpected adventures that await audiences.

“Barbie” is set to hit screens this Friday and is expected to be a box office hit. Fans and moviegoers can look forward to a delightful and unforgettable cinematic experience filled with laughter, joy, and the timeless charm of Barbie.

