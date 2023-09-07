“Grand Reading Power of Music Event Held in Beijing’s He Art Museum”

Beijing, China – On September 3, 2023, music enthusiasts gathered at the Beijing Kuche Town-International Exhibition Center-He Art Museum for the grand reading power of music event. Supported and guided by the Beijing Chaoyang District Literary and Art Federation, Beijing Chaoyang District Culture and Tourism Bureau, and co-hosted by various organizations including the Hezhong Group, Cool Car Town, Guangxi Normal University Press Pure Pura, and Art Museum, the event aimed to promote the beauty of harmony through a fusion of Chinese and Western music.

The event was hosted by Liu Xuefeng, founder of Friends of Music and a renowned classical music critic. Nearly 200 people attended, including music artists, invited guests, reserved audience members, the leadership team of Hezhong Group, group employees, and representatives of Kuche Town merchants.

Over 20 music artists performed more than 50 songs during the nearly 7-hour marathon music carnival. The performances included piano music, bel canto singing, violin solos, flamenco dance, and various combinations of instruments. The audience was treated to a joyful and wonderful show, experiencing the beauty and power of music.

The first half of the concert featured classical music performances, showcasing the unique charm of classical compositions. The artists presented classic works with exquisite skills, creating an ultimate listening enjoyment. The second half of the concert focused on traditional Chinese musical instruments such as konghou, guqin, pipa, and banhu. The performances highlighted the vitality and eternity of Chinese culture in melodious and profound music, resonating strongly with the audience.

The event emphasized the importance of music as the soul of culture and the blood of a nation. Music has the power to express emotions, preserve traditions, and ignite the imagination. The grand gathering celebrated the perfect fusion of Chinese and Western music and explored the rich heritage of traditional music culture, inspiring hope and showcasing the strength and vitality of harmony.

The event took place at the He·Art Museum, which has a construction area of approximately 9,000 square meters. The museum aims to connect hearts through art and share the beauty of harmony. It serves as an all-in-one art gallery for exhibitions, collections, research, public services, and international exchanges. The museum collaborates with artists and artistic forces from across the country, enhancing the region’s cultural soft power.

The music event concluded with an “Elegant Collection” track, featuring a variety of performances by different artists. The track included classical compositions, solo performances on traditional Chinese instruments, flamenco and guitar, guqin solos, instrumental ensembles, and vocal performances.

The reading power of music event in Beijing’s He Art Museum left a lasting impression on the audience, highlighting the significance of music in cultural expression and promoting the harmony between different musical traditions.

