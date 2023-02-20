After Grand Seiko launched the SBGC253 watch last week, it will soon continue to usher in a new GMT work SBGJ27 “Yukigesho” this time.

As a member of the Hi-Beat Elegance GMT lineup, the biggest highlight of this watch is naturally its rustic textured dial with winter tones. The word Yukigesho means snow makeup, which is a poetic expression of snow. Here, the raw lacquer floor often used in traditional Japanese buildings and temples is used to echo the snow-covered trees on the trees in winter, and the gray GMT pointer is used to show the winter atmosphere.

Specific details and specifications include a 39.5mm stainless steel case, a Hi-Beat GMT 9S86 movement with a power reserve of 55 hours, an anti-reflective coated sapphire crystal back cover that can appreciate the movement, and so on. SBGJ27 is expected to be officially launched in March, priced at $7,100, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.