Grandchildren Law: 80 Argentines per day apply for Spanish citizenship

The new one Grandchildren Law was approved on October 6, 2022, regulations that benefit those Spanish descendants What do they seek emigrate to the European nation. Opportunity has become a necessity and currently 80 Argentines per day request the Spanish citizenship.

The diplomatic offices of the national territory are overwhelmed to respond to the massive demand for petitions to manage the double nationality by applicants who have a family tie. Compatriots who become Iberian inhabitants will have the same rights as a native person, from working to moving through the so-called “Schengen Area”.

“Since the implementation of the Grandchildren Law In October 2022, the European delegation awarded 37,600 others to process the nationality throughout the country, and pointed out that as of February 2023, 1,104 new Spaniards were registered in the books, which can now be documented,” said the Spanish consul in Buenos Aires, Fernando García Casas.

spain It is one of the destinations mostly chosen by countrymen who decide to undertake a life project abroad, with the goal of finding economic stability outside of Argentina.

“It is happening throughout Latin America, but the consulates of Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico and Argentina They are especially saturated. It has been four months since the entry into force of the Democratic Memory Lawthere is a flood of requests for nationality and consultations but there are no reinforcements” emphasized the general counselor of the Spanish citizenship abroad by the Independent Union Central and Officials, Pablo Puertas.

The registered applications of Argentines added up to a total of 7,119 to process the Spanish citizenship, but only 1,143 were granted Iberian nationalization. In the City of Buenos Aires, the consulate received 2,089 applications and registered 1,082 people; in Córdoba, 1,370 were sent and only 5 registrations were made; in Rosario, of the 451 applications, the number of approved applications fell to 26. While, in Bahía Blanca 328 were sent and only 30 were admitted.

“For the last 3 years, more than 100,000 Argentine families have been coming to spain”, stated the Argentine journalist based in spainAna Gerschenson and added that “leaving the country is something very personal, the affections and roots stay there.”

