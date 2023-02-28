Grandma fulfilled her dream of being on stage, this community elderly Shanghai opera team sang “New Life” Fly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (correspondent Qiang Yajuan and reporter Yuan Wei) “I have always had a dream to perform on stage.” Recently, Aunt Sun Jufen, who lives in Shenma Residential Area, Xujiahui Street, Xuhui District, is very happy. She finally fulfilled her expectations. A long-standing wish—put on beautiful makeup, put on the costumes in the drama, stand on the stage and sing the famous songs of Shanghai Opera.

Photo courtesy of Xuhui District (the same below)

Sun Jufen is over 70 years old this year and is a member of Shen Mahu Drama Club. On that day, she and her old partners performed a wonderful Shanghai opera performance. “Fengchun”, “People Looking forward to Double Moons and Circles”, “Mother and Daughter Meeting”… These familiar songs, after everyone’s re-interpretation, are refreshing. The emotional singing on the stage and the immersing follow-up singing in the audience were integrated, and the scene was very lively.

The reporter learned that the Shenma Shanghai Opera Club is a literary and art club spontaneously formed by a group of Shanghai opera lovers in the Shenma residential area. It started preparations in July 2018, was formally established in February 2019 and has continued to carry out activities until now. The team currently has nearly 20 members, all of whom are retired workers. Whether it is the pursuit of interest in Shanghai opera art or the expectation of enriching life in later years, everyone came together with the heart of contributing to the construction of community culture. At the beginning of its establishment, the Shanghai Opera Club was led by two knowledgeable teachers and an enthusiastic monitor. Teachers do not receive remuneration for teaching and training. They not only carefully guide students to learn arias, but also teach students basic music theory knowledge and standard forms in stage performances from simple to deep and repeatedly. Students help each other during opera learning, pair up during rehearsal, set up a stage to show their own style, and appreciate the artistic beauty of opera. “Everyone is very happy to get together and feel that life is very fulfilling.” Teacher Chen of the Shanghai Opera Club said that the Shanghai Opera Club is like a harmonious and warm family. They also take care of each other, and the whole team is full of humanity and cohesion.

In order to hold this Shanghai opera concert well, the team members carefully planned and rehearsed, found the venue, prepared costumes and props out of their own pockets, and finally launched Sun Jufen and another student as the main stars of the concert, fulfilling Sun Jufen’s wish to perform on stage. For more than 4 years, Shenmahu Opera Club has taken the interpretation of Shanghai style culture and singing the voice of Shanghai as its original intention, encouraging students to boldly step onto the stage, and by participating in public welfare performances, they have personally inherited “intangible cultural heritage” and carried forward traditional national culture. They actively participated in theatrical performances held by streets, Overseas Chinese Federations, neighborhood committees and community schools, contacted the No. 1 Welfare Institute in the city, and arranged for award-winning dramas to be delivered to their doorsteps; they rehearsed revolutionary modern dramas, and sent special performances of red operas to Wanping community residents ; They have carried out exchanges and singing with other communities in the sub-district area for many times, and have also formed a cross-border relationship with the Sydney Shenqu Club of Australia to hold online fellowship singing activities together.