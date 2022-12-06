[The Epoch Times, December 06, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun) Taiwanese singer Fan Weiqi (Fan Fan) held 2 concerts in October to announce her comeback to the music scene, but her grandmother passed away in the first performance. Facebook posted a farewell to grandma. Unexpectedly, there was another bad news on the 4th. Her 75-year-old father fell and injured his head due to a slip. He was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment and died. The loss of loved ones one after another made relatives, friends and fans very distressed.

Fan Weiqi’s agent confirmed the bad news to the media on the 4th: “Fan Fan’s father has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for several years, and his physical condition is not as good as before. He is relatively weak. In the early morning of December 4th, he slipped and fell and injured his head. After being sent to the hospital for emergency treatment, he was declared dead.”

The brokerage company also revealed: “At this stage, Fan Fan and Black (Chen Jianzhou) are mainly dealing with Fan’s father’s funeral, and thank you for your concern. Please also leave more space for Fan Fan and Black at this stage. Disturb them and let them focus on family affairs first. Please forgive me.”

Fan Weiqi, who has been quiet for 3 years, returned to the music scene in October this year to hold a solo concert. Unexpectedly, shortly after the first performance, her 100-year-old grandma passed away. At that time, she wrote on Facebook: “Dear grandma has returned to her heavenly home, back to her favorite God.” “We will always love you and miss you.”

It never occurred to me that Fan Weiqi’s 75-year-old father passed away one month after sending her grandma away. Fan Weiqi lost 2 close relatives within two months, which made people feel distressed. Fan Weiqi’s friend Big S (Xu Xiyuan) posted a message on IG in white letters on a black background: “Papa Fan has a good journey!” Little S wrote in condolences: “You are already in heaven.”

