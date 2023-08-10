Grandson of Actor Robert De Niro Dies from Toxic Drug Combination: Cause of Death Revealed

Cause of Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson Determined as Toxic Drug Combination

Forensics has determined the cause of death of Leandro De Niro Rodríguez, grandson of renowned actor Robert De Niro. According to an email sent by the New York Office of the Medical Examiner to CNN, the 19-year-old’s death in July was ruled an accident, caused by a lethal combination of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine.

Fentanyl, known for its extreme lethality, was found in conjunction with other narcotics in Rodríguez’s system. It is common for drug-related deaths to involve multiple substances, such as benzodiazepines and cocaine.

Following the tragic incident, a woman named Sofia Marks was arrested in connection with the teen’s death. Marks faces charges of selling drugs to a minor. Additionally, she was charged with murder, as confirmed by a police source in late July.

Actress Drena De Niro, daughter of Robert De Niro, expressed her grief and sorrow in an Instagram post dedicated to her late son. She described him as her joy, heart, and everything pure and real in her life. While struggling with the overwhelming pain of losing him, she vowed to move forward and spread the love and light that her son brought into her life. In the emotional post, De Niro tagged the father of her son, artist Carlos Rodríguez, also known as Carlos Mare.

Addressing speculation about her son’s untimely demise, Drena De Niro later responded on social media, explaining that someone had sold him fentanyl pills that were intentionally adulterated. Expressing her anguish, she condemned those involved in the illicit trade of drugs and highlighted the irreversible loss she has experienced.

The news of Leandro De Niro Rodríguez’s cause of death and subsequent developments has further brought attention to the deadly consequences of drug abuse and the need for better regulation and education surrounding substances like fentanyl. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the destructive impact of illicit drug transactions on individuals and their families.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

