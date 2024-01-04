Grangié: «At Chanel we create eternal objects following only the times of creativity»

Listen to the audio version of the article

Frédéric Grangié and the Chanel watches and jewelery division are about to close the year with yet another objective achieved: we are talking about the second boutique in Milan, opened to the public on 25 November thanks to a choral race against time, we could say, of architects, craftsmen, staff selectors, training experts, as well as marketing, merchandising and communication experts, between Italy and Paris. Grangié has led the watches and jewelery division of the French fashion house since March 2016 and since then Chanel has made important investments, celebrated anniversaries and inaugurated spaces dedicated to the “hard luxury” part, says the manager.

How would you sum up these almost eight years at Chanel?

«Difficult undertaking, because there are many key dates to remember. Starting in 2017, when we presented the Flying Cloud high jewelery collection with an event in the La Pausa residence, a place much loved by Gabrielle Chanel, in the south of France. That year we also introduced our second in-house developed caliber for the Première Camelia Skeleton watch, which won the Gran Prix de l’Horlogerie de Genève. In 2019, the J12 redesigned by Arnaud Chastaingt arrived, with the 12.1 caliber and in 2020, with the Tweed de Chanel collection, we showed how it was possible to “translate” a fabric into pieces of high jewelry. In 2021 we celebrated the 100th anniversary of N°5 with another high jewelery collection and the following year we reopened the boutique in Place Vendome, an authentic temple of Chanel jewelery and watches.”

Frédéric Grangié

What about 2024?

“I can anticipate that we will have another major opening in New York, on Fifth Avenue.”

The digital age has accelerated every aspect of our lives and partly of fashion. Does this also apply to jewelery and watches?

«We can almost see a paradox in the times and logic that regulate jewelry and watchmaking for a house like Chanel: it is as if we were extending these times, beyond the natural cadence. We work by setting goals of three to five years: it is true that watchmaking, in particular, must obey time, there are dates to respect and everyone expects innovations from a design and technical point of view. We live in a particular dimension, we are attentive to the passing of time, but we try not to let ourselves dictate timetables, because creativity, design, technical research have their times.”

Speaking of dates, you just participated in Dubai Watch Week, how did it go?

«They are extraordinary events, which allow us to meet the other co-protagonists of the sector, but also the customers and the public who attend the fair. The Dubai event is an exceptional showcase for new creations, to establish new contacts and to celebrate the art of watchmaking.”

