Grappa Experience – bartender.it

Grappa Experience was created to give grappa a different positioning on the market and even more to create a different feeling with modern palates. An achievable goal with a constant presence in the most important industry events, such as Mixology Experience, and with targeted activities dedicated to both professionals and more attentive consumers. From insiders to customers, in cocktail bars as well as in trade fairs, grappa carves out an increasingly important space for itself in the beverage market as well as in that of the collective imagination linked to the product, its origins and consumption habits it connected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

