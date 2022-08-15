Grasping the lifeblood of youth in inheritance, BOY LONDON continues to play the song of freedom

With the continuous development of the trend market, fashion clothing is gradually showing the characteristics of integration. The boundaries between men’s clothing and women’s clothing are constantly being broken. People are no longer limited to a single style. Wearing styles that break the boundaries have become the first choice for more fashionable people. , Among them, BOY LONDON, which continuously integrates retro and popular, has shown a strong momentum in the young market. While winning the following of consumers, the cultural history behind the brand has gradually become more familiar. BOY LONDON is now The punk spirit displayed spans multiple time and space, and after decades of polishing and precipitation, it is particularly brilliant.

The birth of street fashion culture

In the 1970s, the rock wave represented by Sex Pistols, Queen and other bands swept the world. The founder, Stephane Raynor, with his love for punk music, combined the spirit of punk with trendy cards, creating another expression of punk music. Medium – Tide brand. In 1976, BOY LONDON, the originator of the British fashion brand, officially opened its first store in London, thus opening a new chapter of BOY LONDON’s brand.

It was also during this period that BOY LONDON continued to launch fashion items containing punk and street elements. Oversized T-shirts, sweaters, motorcycle jackets, etc. attracted a group of young people who love street fashion culture. Young groups show their inner desire to love challenges and long for freedom. They like to find inner freedom from slightly exaggerated clothing, and pursue the ultimate beauty that is both romantic and gorgeous. For a while, BOY LONDON has become a street for many street youths. The first choice, the avant-garde and bold design also makes BOY LONDON a trendy fashion pioneer.





The continuation of the punk spirit

In the 21st century, this is the world of “Gen Z”. They like to use social media to express themselves and pursue an unrestricted attitude towards life. This fits perfectly with the brand concept of BOY LONDON. BOY LONDON is simple but cool. The trendy style is once again sought after by the younger generation. Trendy people wearing BOY LONDON can often be seen on the inner pages of fashion magazines. The eagle icon, which highlights the spirit of punk, has gradually become a cultural symbol representing the trend of the new era.

Although the culture of the 21st century presents a diversified development trend and the public’s dressing style is more and more changeable, BOY LONDON has never lost the cultural connotation of the punk spirit, and continues to use the trendy items full of vitality to ignite young people’s enthusiasm for trendy brands. enthusiasm. In 2022, BOY LONDON will return strongly with items full of punk charm for many times, boldly combining retro punk with popular elements. This classic brand, which has gone through more than 40 years, is still writing a punk story representing freedom.





BOY LONDON has been rooted in the pure punk culture soil since its birth. As the enlightener of the youth community to perceive trend culture, BOY LONDON continues to pass on the spirit of freedom and independent aesthetics to young audiences of different eras, and continues in the trendy brand culture. Today, this hot blood, which symbolizes freedom and debauchery, still has a strong vitality, and the punk tide brand created by BOY LONDON will continue to leave its imprint in history.







