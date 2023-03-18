Concern for actor Sam Neill: In his new autobiography, he announces that he has leukemia and is currently being treated. The “Jurassic Park” star is not afraid of death, but it would “annoy” him.

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, known from the hit movie “Jurassic Park”, has made his leukemia disease public. In his upcoming autobiography Did I Ever Tell You This, Neill writes that he has been treated for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma since March last year and may die from it.

In an interview with the “Guardian”, the 75-year-old said that despite the success of the treatment, he would undergo chemotherapy until the end of his life. “I can’t pretend the last year hasn’t had its dark moments,” said Neill. He was “grateful for every day and immeasurably grateful for all my friends”.

The hair loss caused by chemotherapy is affecting the Hollywood star. “More than anything, I want my beard back. I don’t like my face one bit without it,” Neill said. He’s not afraid of death, “but it would annoy me.” He would like another decade or two to see his grandchildren grow up. “I just don’t want to stop living because I’m really enjoying life,” added the actor.

Neill’s long acting career began in the 1970s and has garnered him dozens of roles in film and television, including the series Peaky Blinders, The Hunt for Red October and The Piano. In 2022, he reprized the role of paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant.