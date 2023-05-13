Home » Gray pitches 8 scoreless innings; Rangers beat Athletics 5-0
Entertainment

Gray pitches 8 scoreless innings; Rangers beat Athletics 5-0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jon Gray pitched a no-hitter into the seventh inning and went eight scoreless innings, Nathaniel Lowe homered to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 on Saturday.

Ezequiel Durán also homered and drove in two runs in the ninth for the AL West-leading Rangers, who are 24-15, their best after 39 commitments since 2013, when they were placed at 25-14.

Gray (3-1) looked terrific as he watched a mere 8,230 spectators at the Coliseum. The 31-year-old right-hander retired 20 of the first 22 batters he faced, and he didn’t let a couple of walks stop him from dominating the worst team in the majors.

In the seventh inning, Gray retired his first two opponents before Jace Peterson, who is not known for hitting power, singled to right field, the A’s’ first hit.

Peterson was removed later, while sliding at the plate, on a throw by second baseman Marcus Semien after a double by Ramón Laureano.

John King pitched the ninth for Texas to complete the five-hitter.

For the Rangers, the Cuban Adolis García 4-0. The Dominicans Durán 4-1 with a run scored and two RBIs, Leody Taveras 4-2. Venezuelan Sandy León 3-0.

For the Athletics, the Dominicans Esteury Ruiz 3-0, Laureano 3-1. The Venezuelan Carlos Pérez from 1-1. Colombian Jordan Diaz 3-1.

