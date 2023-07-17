Grayshape – This Is Out Of Body

by Oliver on July 16, 2023 in EP

„Fast, in your face, chaotic, post-hardcorey goodness with creamy center.“ classify Grayshape their sound – actually is This Is Out of Body but above all pure, unlined Every Time I Die-Worshipping.

Anyone who takes the position that such a brazen identity imitation as the Baltimore band do (perhaps with a tiny pinch Chariot and Stray Away From the Past enriched in the eclectic DNA) currently practiced, per se devoid of any right to exist, has also almost a year and a half after the end of Every Time I Die (and justament for the start of the first tour of Better Lovers) perhaps soberly considered all argumentative trumps in hand – in the face of This Is Out of Body However, not necessarily the interpretative sovereignty in the discussion: So direct and shameless Grayshape imitate their role models, that’s how well they succeed in bowing.

Go the almost 19 minutes of the second Grayshape-EP (as opposed to Good Culture from 2021, because the vocals there adapted Keith Buckley less directly) perhaps aesthetically seldom beyond the status as a tribute, the quartet without relevant independence actually does little wrong in reverse: if the unattainable Every Time I Die already have to be blueprinted, please do so!

The songwriting of This Is Out of Body is entertaining, entertaining and captivating, the performance compelling and technically adept, when chaotic math core with a bold rock attitude makes no secret of the love of his life, strong riffs and rhythms with a constant penchant for wide-legged catchyness somersaults, and numerous tight scenes raise the level of the first EP (even without outstanding flashes of genius) again substantially, but above all the hungry energy fits.

That the six songs around the formidable title track are like veritable Every Time I Die-B-sides sound, is to be understood as an absolute compliment, where the reach to the legacy of the Buffalo legend is of course always more obvious than to This is Out of Body.

Nevertheless, you can round up the points between the points with the puppy protection bonus if Ghost on My Place with a latent post-grunge vibe at the end also promises individual colorations for the future, and certainly leaves room for speculation as to whether the status of Grayshape could develop into a methadone program in a similar relation as itself letlive. once to Glazed behaved. Or to clearly vote for the already current qualities of this short format: This Is Out of Body actually makes more fun than the relative disappointment of God Made Me an Animal – and that’s not the only reason why its dedicated right to exist rotates wonderfully.



This Is Out Of Body by Grayshape

