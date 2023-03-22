grazJAZZnacht 2023

grazjazz, the platform and IG of the Graz jazz organizers is 25! But that has something to do with the fact that our traditional long jazz night, aka graz jazz night, this year, on March 24th, is longer and more diverse than ever.

With sixteen program items, twelve bands and a late-night session as well as a Brazilian jazz party in seven clubs, the nocturnal procession through the Graz jazz world is longer and more diverse than ever this year.

Nevertheless, the organizers want this year’s grazjazznacht with their concert marathon not understood as an anniversary edition. Because that the platform thank you that this year also had to celebrate its 25th anniversary, was only noticed in passing. But you don’t celebrate, you listen.

At the beginning of the story, in the ideas of March 1998, when one was still infamous as the later Jazzkartell Graz traded, there were with the Graz Jazz Weeks do something of a precursor to this grazjazznacht.

Over the many years, this annual major offensive by the local jazz clubs and organizers has long since become a figurehead for the jazz city of Graz in general and the jubilant cooperative thank you become in particular.

Of course, some clubs or organizers have been lost in the long history, while others have come along. With seven operators*, however, this year there is a record line-up and full strength, after all, the Jazz Institute of the Graz University of Art has also been a fixture for a few years now.

This time, the concert course leads criss-cross through Graz and back and forth in the relevant club landscape.

Between Mumu and City Park Forumthe venerable Royal Garden Jazz Club and the atmospheric floorthe newly added Tube ́s as well as the student KNEW or

the legendary theater café – in terms of jazz, they go to the limits of the genre, although of course every organizer wants to score points with a representative contribution of their program line.

This results in an exciting and extremely varied musical foray that ranges from hard bop (Jazztett Forum Graz), lots of Brazilian music (including Emiliano Sampaio) and Latin jazz (KUG Latin Ensemble) via electro-acoustic jazz (Dennis Brandner’s Still Head) to the jazz-musical Berlin postmodernism (Anna Tsombanis Trio) extends.

Needless to say, this turbulent journey across Graz and all facets of contemporary jazz is again available for a cost-effective one-for-all ticket.

grazjazz are the organizers gamsbART, Jazzwerkstatt Graz, KUG, Luef, open music and StockwerkJazz as well as the clubs and locations Forum Stadtpark, MUMUTH, Royal Garden Jazz Club, floor, theater café, Tube ́s and KNEW.

concert overview

19:30 SAX NO END – Direction: Sigi FEIGL, Julian ARGELLES & Heinrich von KALNEIN

MUMUTH REHEARSAL ROOM

presented by KUG

19:30 BERNDT LUEF QUARTET

KNEW

presented by Berndt Luef

20:00 SYNCOPATION TRIO – Thomas Quendler, Jakob Gönitzer, Elias Pivec

ROYAL GARDEN JAZZ CLUB

presented by Jazzwerkstatt Graz

20:00 DUO SAMAMBAIA

TUBE`S

presented by gamsbART

20:00 & 21:15 STILL HEAD – Dennis Brandner, Roman Rofalski, Felix Schlarmann

FORUM CITY PARK

presented by open music

20:00 & 21:30 ANNA TSOMBANIS TRIO – Anna Tsombanis, Andreas Waelti, Herbert Pirker

FLOOR

presented by Stockwerkjazz

20:30 CONTEMPORARY GROOVES – Direction: Philipp NYKRIN

MUMUTH REHEARSAL ROOM

presented by KUG

21:00 JAZZTED FORUM GRAZ

KNEW

presented by Berndt Luef

21:00 EMILIAN SAMPAIO MERETRIOS

TUBE`S

presented by gamsbART

21:30 ANYTHING ABOUT PLUS – Free spins

ROYAL GARDEN JAZZ CLUB

presented by Jazzwerkstatt Graz

21:30 KUG LATIN ENSEMBLE – Head: Günther Brück

MUMUTH REHEARSAL ROOM

presented by KUG

22:00 THAMIRES TANNOUS & MICHI RUZITSCHKA BAND

TUBE`S

presented by gamsbART

23:00 LATE-NIGHT-JAMSESSION

THEATERCAFE

presented by Jazzwerkstatt Graz

23:00 BRAZILIAN JAZZ PARTYopen end!

TUBE`S

presented by gamsbART

Link:

grazJAZZnacht 2023