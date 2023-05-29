[Great Beauty in Guangdong]Chinese Wing Chun hits the world! Lingnan Literature and History丨Wing Chun Boxing: Opening a Door, Passing Thousands of Lights

In recent years, noted literary and artworks such as “Wing Chun”, a dance drama, and “Shadow of the Hero: Wing Chun”, a musical, have drawn inspiration from Wing Chun, a special kind of Chinese martial art. These works follow the stories of Chinese Kung Fu masters like Liangzan and Ye Wen, revealing the traditional culture based on the spirit of martial arts and reflecting the cultural commonalities in the Greater Bay Area of China. The traditional martial arts represented by Wing Chun have taken hold in Lingnan while continuing to impress people overseas, serving as an effective way to introduce Chinese culture to the world. #artandculture

