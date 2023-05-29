Home » [Great Beauty in Guangdong]Chinese Wing Chun hits the world! Lingnan Literature and History丨Wing Chun Boxing: Opening a Door, Passing Thousands of Lights
Entertainment

[Great Beauty in Guangdong]Chinese Wing Chun hits the world! Lingnan Literature and History丨Wing Chun Boxing: Opening a Door, Passing Thousands of Lights

by admin
[Great Beauty in Guangdong]Chinese Wing Chun hits the world! Lingnan Literature and History丨Wing Chun Boxing: Opening a Door, Passing Thousands of Lights

In recent years, noted literary and artworks such as “Wing Chun”, a dance drama, and “Shadow of the Hero: Wing Chun”, a musical, have drawn inspiration from Wing Chun, a special kind of Chinese martial art. These works follow the stories of Chinese Kung Fu masters like Liangzan and Ye Wen, revealing the traditional culture based on the spirit of martial arts and reflecting the cultural commonalities in the Greater Bay Area of China. The traditional martial arts represented by Wing Chun have taken hold in Lingnan while continuing to impress people overseas, serving as an effective way to introduce Chinese culture to the world. #artandculture

In recent years, many literary and artistic works such as the stage play “Wing Chun” and “Xiaying·Wing Chun” have successively drawn materials from the inheritance stories of Wing Chun boxing, and created the images of “Chinese heroes” represented by Guangdong martial arts masters Liang Zan and Ye Wen , showing the excellent traditional culture with the spirit of Chinese martial arts as the core, and it also reflects the historical and cultural features of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with the same culture, close kinship, and similar folk customs. Traditional martial arts represented by Wing Chun have taken root in Lingnan and spread overseas. Open a door and spread thousands of lights.

【author】

Text, video/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Zhu Shaojie Zhou Xinyi correspondent Ren Haihong

You may also like

The president of Spain calls early elections after...

Mithridate 2023 spring and summer series, fresh temperament,...

Amazon Music presents the artists of Primavera Sound...

How much is the sentence that Ramiro Gutiérrez...

“Doraemon: Nobita and the Sky’s Utopia” Beijing premiere,...

Lugo di Romagna, after the flood the mud...

Poland passes a law on Russian influence that...

Bomb threat to an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight: a...

Chanel and Cucinelli in Cariaggi, allies to support...

20 photos to see this brand new house,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy