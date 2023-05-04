Home » [Great Beauty of Guangdong]Enjoy the charm of Cantonese opera in Shunde Foshan Shunde: Come to an immersive Cantonese opera parade
The 2nd Qian Lijv Cantonese Opera Cultural Festival kicked off in Shunde, Foshan on April 30.

Themed the “1001 Connections with Qian Lijv”, the carnival features the cultural symbols of Qian Lijv, allowing the public to fully experience the unique charm of this special kind of Cantonese opera. The festival combines Sanzhou Lion Dance Culture and XuriCultureand connects key attractions such as Yubo Bridge and Sanzhou Central Park, through land and river cruises. The much-awaited event integrated Cantonese scenery, music, dance, food, and entertainment, vividly showing the Qian Lijv Cantonese Opera culture in Sanzhou Community.

Text, pictures/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Yang Yuanying correspondent Li Chuqian

