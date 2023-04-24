[Great Beauty of Guangdong]Rekindling the flame of Leizhou traditional opera! Leizhou: Artists strive to inherit and promote Leizhou opera culture

Lei Opera is staged every day throughout the spring this year. The artists of the performance company, known as the“art keepers” and guard the “fire” of Leizhou traditional opera, wait for the arrival of “spring”.

The actor waiting to go on stage looked at his phone

Actors just off stage

Written by Chen Naiming, a native of Leizhou, composed by Wu Zhaosheng, and directed by Chen Cai, the large-scale new historical Lei drama “Chen Xuan” won the “Asian Best Drama Award” at the 2022 Italian Rome Film Festival, and the director of the play Chen Cai won the “Best Drama Director Award” “. This drama is the only drama work from China to win an award in this film festival, and it is also the first time that Guangdong Leiju, a local drama, has gone abroad to win an international honor.