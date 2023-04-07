Home Entertainment great goal and expulsion in the draw for Sevilla
Entertainment

great goal and expulsion in the draw for Sevilla

by admin
great goal and expulsion in the draw for Sevilla

Marcos Acuña experienced a frantic closing game in Sevilla’s agonizing 2-2 draw against Celta de Vigo for date 28 of the Spanish League. He Zapalino was one of the exclusive figures in the closing of the party: He went from scoring a goal worthy of a champion of the world to insult the referee of the match and see the red card.

The Andalusian team He is not going through a great moment in the Spanish tournament and is looking to get away from the relegation zone. In a season in which two coaches (Julen Lopetegui and Jorge Sampaoli) resigned due to poor results, the nerves are on the surface and the performance of the Egg this Friday was an example.

Sevilla they won it 2-0 with less than five minutes remaining in the game, but Celta leveled it at the last minute incredible discount. The Andalusian team that had taken the lead at the end of the first stage by Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal at 43 minutes.

At ten from the end, the Huevo Acuña shone with a fantastic play that ended in 2-0: the zapalino he stole a ball in midfield and took a tremendous kick that was impossible for the rival goalkeeper.

But joy turned to disappointment in less than ten minutes. It is that Celta did not give up and reached the tie in the final breath. First Miguel Rodríguez discounted at 44 ‘and at 48’ Gonzalo Paciencia established the tie.

See also  Stuck release 'The Punisher' MV | Niche Music

After Celta’s second goal, Marcos Acuña could not avoid his anger and insulted the rival referee in full complaint for an alleged foul In the previous one, I was aware that it meant the draw for the visitors. Thus, was that the Egg saw the red card and was expelled, after scoring a great goal.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

Elections 2023: Agustín Rossi affirmed that there will...

Bonus: Focusrite Makes Midnight and Scarlett Plugin Bundles...

Bolivia exhausts its special drawing rights, according to...

Chilean tourist died when his car overturned in...

Kilohearts 2.1 update adds particle generators to Phase...

The Belgrano Reserve thrashed and is fourth

WOW!DRAGON participated in TOY HEART EXPO Beijing International...

Rental Law: what could happen to current contracts...

DJ White Shadow KRK GoAux ΪҵŸ

Las Grutas kicks off with outdoor cooking classes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy