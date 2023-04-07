Marcos Acuña experienced a frantic closing game in Sevilla’s agonizing 2-2 draw against Celta de Vigo for date 28 of the Spanish League. He Zapalino was one of the exclusive figures in the closing of the party: He went from scoring a goal worthy of a champion of the world to insult the referee of the match and see the red card.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The Andalusian team He is not going through a great moment in the Spanish tournament and is looking to get away from the relegation zone. In a season in which two coaches (Julen Lopetegui and Jorge Sampaoli) resigned due to poor results, the nerves are on the surface and the performance of the Egg this Friday was an example.

Sevilla they won it 2-0 with less than five minutes remaining in the game, but Celta leveled it at the last minute incredible discount. The Andalusian team that had taken the lead at the end of the first stage by Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal at 43 minutes.

At ten from the end, the Huevo Acuña shone with a fantastic play that ended in 2-0: the zapalino he stole a ball in midfield and took a tremendous kick that was impossible for the rival goalkeeper.

A GOAL WORTHY OF A WORLD CHAMPION! El Huevo Acuña anticipated and took out a BOMBAZO to put the 2-0 of Sevilla vs. Celtic. 📺 Look #LaLiga by #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/fMFRoUuCHZ — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 7, 2023

But joy turned to disappointment in less than ten minutes. It is that Celta did not give up and reached the tie in the final breath. First Miguel Rodríguez discounted at 44 ‘and at 48’ Gonzalo Paciencia established the tie.

After Celta’s second goal, Marcos Acuña could not avoid his anger and insulted the rival referee in full complaint for an alleged foul In the previous one, I was aware that it meant the draw for the visitors. Thus, was that the Egg saw the red card and was expelled, after scoring a great goal.



