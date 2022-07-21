Listen to the audio version of the article

“Making visible what remains in the shadows today, bringing out and enhancing thousands of children and adolescents who are imperceptible to society”: this is the theme that the Giffoni Film Festival has chosen for its 52nd edition, scheduled for 21 to July 30th.

The historic event dedicated to children has already done things in a big way, presenting this year’s billboard inside the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. The creator and founder Claudio Gubitosi commented that it will be “the best Italy, and beyond, the one we will see and listen to in the coming days in Giffoni […] The quality as well as the quantity of many social activities. The ever stronger bond with his audience. Listening to our young people and the answers they expect from us “: his voice was joined by that of the general manager Jacopo Gubitosi, who underlined how” Giffoni opens up again to its jurors, to those who give substance to a an idea that, for 52 years, has been making the hearts of millions of generations beat faster. It is the edition of openness to others, of the desire to meet. It is no coincidence that even our carpet, in this edition, is renewed. It has the shape of a hug ”.

The most anticipated of the Giffoni Film Festival 2022 Photogallery5 pictures View

Competition

From body positivity to the discovery of the other, from the transition to adulthood to delicate topics such as bulimia, anorexia and multiple sclerosis: these are the themes that will tell the 118 works in competition, as well as a special focus on the environment and climate change The rich program will have a hybrid form: for those who cannot physically be at the Festival, a selection of the films in competition will be available on MYmovies, to be seen directly in streaming.

Previews

Among the previews, a special mention goes to “Brian and Charles”, a film that will hit theaters on August 24 and focuses on the delicate relationship between a man and a robot called to help him fight loneliness. On the program there will also be “Ragazzaccio”, the new film by Paolo Ruffini, “Rosanero” by Andrea Porporati starring Salvatore Esposito and the animated feature film for children “DC League of Super-Pets”. Among the special events, instead, there is a projection-tribute to “ET – The Extraterrestrial” for its forty years and the meeting on July 22 dedicated to the highly anticipated, new Netflix series entitled “Everything asks for salvation”: director Francesco Bruni, together to the protagonist Federico Cesari and the author of the homonymous novel Daniele Mencarelli, he will meet the young jurors to tell about this interesting project. High expectations also for “Minions 2 – How Gru becomes Despicable”, sequel to the huge success that will then arrive in theaters from August 18th.

The most anticipated guests

Many names of celebrities who will be guests at Giffoni, starting with actresses such as Lunetta Savino, Beatrice Grannò, Micaela Ramazzotti, Maya Sansa, Chiara Muti, Swamy Rotolo and Laura Morante. Among the Italians, there are also important male presences such as Filippo Scotti (who became famous for the starring role in “It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino), another emerging actor such as Eduardo Scarpetta, the famous director Gabriele Mainetti, the ‘actor and television presenter Ludovico Tersigni and even Sergio Rubini. July 28 will be the great day of Gary Oldman, who will receive the François Truffaut 2022, the most prestigious award of the Festival.