Greece approves law that will give work permits to migrants

ATHENS (AP) — Greece’s parliament overwhelmingly approved a law Tuesday that will give thousands of undocumented migrants residency and work permits amid a labor shortage.

The law drafted by the center-right government will give residence permits to those who present proof of work. According to the Ministry of Labor, this will benefit about 30,000 people, many of them agricultural workers.

United Nations migration and labor agencies applauded the law, which affects migrants who have been living in Greece for at least three years, until the end of November. It does not cover those who arrived later.

Lawmakers in the 300-member Parliament approved the law with 262 votes in favor, despite the reluctance of the right wing of the ruling New Democracy party and with the support of leftist opposition parties.

New Democracy had threatened to expel any MP who voted against, although it made an exception for a former prime minister who harshly criticized the measure.

After the vote, Migration Minister Dimitris Kairidis praised the national consensus on the issue, stating that the government seeks to combine “strict border controls and the fight against migrant smuggling with the facilitation of legal measures” appropriate to the needs. from Greece.

He added that the new law will not allow the illegal obtaining of Greek citizenship or family reunification rights, and that permits will depend on the migrant’s employment status.

In a joint statement, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) called the law “a positive example of the political will to lift barriers that make people invisible and marginalized.” .

The measure, the organizations added, will benefit the Greek economy and at the same time protect migrants from exploitation, by legalizing their labor status. They also praised the reduction of the waiting time for asylum seekers wishing to participate in Greece’s labor market, from six to two months.

Greece, located at the southeastern tip of the European Union in the Mediterranean Sea, is one of the key entry points for migrants seeking a better life in the EU. Most cross in small boats from Turkey to the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.

