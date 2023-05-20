Greeks get ready to vote on Sunday, still feeling the pain of economic recovery

ATHENS (AP) — For the first time in more than a decade, Greeks will elect a government Sunday whose head will no longer be in a position to run the national economy from the back seat.

Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking a second term after a draconian regime of government spending controls dictated by international bailout lenders ended last summer.

His main opponent is Alexis Tsipras, a 48-year-old former prime minister and fiery leader of the leftist Syriza party. His campaign has focused on a rail disaster and a spy scandal.

Mitsotakis, a Harvard graduate as fluent in English as he is in his native Greek, achieved unexpectedly high growth, a sharp drop in the unemployment rate and a country on the brink of regaining investment grade in the global bond market.

It was previously assumed that Mitsotakis, 55, would win by a wide margin, but his center-right New Democracy party may struggle to return to power as voters and parties emerge from a long struggle for survival.

European governments and the IMF pumped 280 billion euros ($300 billion) into the Greek economy between 2010 and 2018 to prevent the eurozone member from going bankrupt. In return, they demanded drastic measures and reforms to reduce government spending.

A sharp recession and years of borrowing for emergency loans left Greece with a whopping 400 billion euros of debt and reduced household incomes to such a degree that it will likely take a decade to recover.

Exhausted after the political and economic upheavals of the bailout era, ordinary Greeks sank into private debt, low wages and job insecurity.

Opinion polls indicate that there will be no direct winner under the new system of proportional representation. A runoff would be necessary in July, when it would return to the previous system that gives the majority party additional seats in Parliament.

Current polls indicate that Mitsotakis could be forced to form a coalition, in which the once-powerful socialist Pasok party — all but defunct during the crisis — would hold the balance of power.

Mitsotakis lost his double-digit lead in the polls after a rail disaster on February 28 that killed 57 people, many of them college students. The accident dealt a tremendous blow to the government’s image as a group of pro-business modernizers.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament is investigating a murky spying scandal since prominent politicians and journalists discovered they had spyware on their phones. The revelations deepened mistrust between the parties at a time when consensus seems more necessary than ever.

