Green box, the solution to cut emissions without affecting the wallets of Italians. that’s how

ROME – Only 30% of the Italian car fleet could be immediately replaced by full electric cars. The situation is put in the spotlight by the Politecnico di Milano, which has compiled the E-Private Mobility Index, i.e. the representative index of traditional vehicles that can effectively be replaced by electric vehicles: a research that examined a sample of the car fleet of three major Italian cities, Brescia, Rome and Bari, highlighting the economic sustainability of the electric car, i.e. the amortization of the cost incurred.

Research

Specifically, the study took into account various variables: the average duration of ownership of a private car (8 years), the length of journeys made, the existence of a low-cost domestic recharge point near the home and the charging costs. A research for which the feasibility considered the convenience of the investment (and therefore the purchase price), the presence or absence of incentives, but also maintenance and insurance costs, operating expenses, recharging costs, annual mileage .

The results

Based on the results of the three provinces – Bari, Rome, Brescia – out of approximately 360 million trips for over 226,000 vehicles (Bari, 81,460 vehicles; Rome 91,920 vehicles, 53,410 vehicles) it emerged that the replaceability index increases as the number of km traveled daily by a single vehicle.

The biggest variable is the cost of recharging: in the province of Rome all electrifiable cars (17% of the E-Private Mobility Index) would be depreciable over 8 years if recharging cost 0.2 euro per KWh (pre energy crisis); if the cost increased to 0.36 euros per KWh (cost after the energy crisis), only 7% of the identified cars would break even in 8 years. The same percentages are 7% and 3% for Brescia, 13% and 6% for Bari.

The current situation

A report, therefore, which if predictably inhibits many people from the immediate transition to electrification, at the same time also clarifies the knots that between now and 2035 should be resolved by virtue of carbon neutral mobility.

“Making the data speak is necessary to adopt effective policies for the ecological transition that are also economically sustainable and socially fair – comments Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin -. Sustainable mobility certainly represents an important driving force for achieving the “Fit for 55” objectives and the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security is committed to embracing the best technological solutions, while safeguarding a supply chain in which Italy boasts world-class excellence”. Thanks to the Pnrr funds, in fact, Mase is strongly accelerating the electric mobility, encouraging the use of green alternatives for the decarbonisation of transport such as biomethane and hydrogen.

Looking for a new approach

From the “Forum 2023. Energies, infrastructures and industries for zero-emission mobility”, in which the dossier was exposed, therefore, the immediate need for a new approach to cutting emissions from thermal cars emerges: without getting stuck – at least for now – on immediate electrification which is sometimes inaccessible or not very inclusive (over 50% of Italian municipalities have no public infrastructure). The focus, data in hand, would be precisely on their drivers and their driving style, rather than on the type of vehicle (regardless of its age or propulsion technology), highlighting the need to promote “green” and responsible driving . A mission to be accomplished by providing information on practices that can reduce air pollution and by taking into consideration the data collected by the green boxes – a tool for defining and classifying the environmental impact of each vehicle – by continuously measuring the km travelled, the speed, sharp accelerations and braking: a solution also for overcoming the traditional definition of belonging to the Euro class.

Demonstrating the data during the conference was Unipol Tech: the analysis of an environmentally friendly vehicle (high Euro class) driven inefficiently shows that the environmental impact is even greater than an older car driven inefficiently ” green”. Could the use of the green box on board therefore be an innovative approach for public administrations? Entry into the Ztl, according to the company, could be based on the kilometers covered, the speeds used, the soil covered, the style behind the wheel. An opportunity to plan new effective policies for the management of private vehicular traffic, limiting pollution, but at the same time without affecting motorists’ wallets. At least for now.