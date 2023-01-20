ROME – Toyota’s road to carbon neutrality does not pass only through the electric car. And God forbid it weren’t like this, one might say, for a manufacturer who was the first to invest in hybrids and hydrogen and was immediately chased by rivals. The theory called “multi-energy” or multi-technological is slavishly followed in practice by the Japanese group, despite the “pour cause” in Europe from 2035 there should be a ban on the production of endothermic engines in the name of zero CO2. The sacrosanct objective, confirms Toyota, for a war against pollution which is – or should be, according to the Japanese giant – the continuation of the policy by other means.



Gill Pratt

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Toyota sent Gill Pratt, an American scientist who has headed research for the Japanese group since January 2016, from Darpa (US military industry) and former professor at MIT in Boston, to explain it to the world‘s leaders. moreover, he gave his first exclusive interview in Europe to Repubblica in May of that year.

For his mission, Pratt grounded a series of numbers to argue that the best possible result in terms of decarbonization can be achieved in the transition without electrifying vehicles “in only one way”, especially in the presence of a supply problem of lithium, a scarce diffusion of recharging networks and still high costs.

The interview Gill Pratt’s version: “Multi technologies will save the car” by Fabio Earrings

December 12, 2021



In Davos, Pratt showed some slides that he had illustrated to the European media in Brussels a few weeks earlier. Let’s try to summarize the main one, the one in which 100 vehicles with internal combustion engines appear with an average footprint each in the life cycle equal to 250 grams per kilometer (g/km) of CO2. Having a battery with a capacity of 100 kilowatt hours (kWh), Pratt puts it in an electric car that has average emissions over the entire life cycle of 100 g/km (zero only at the exhaust of course) and gets rid of the image a traditional car.





Result? The overall average CO2 of the fleet drops to 248.5 g/km. But if, he continues, we used that 100kWh to power six plug-in hybrid cars, each equipped with an 18kWh battery for a carbon footprint of 150g/km, the fleet average would improve (slightly) to 244g. /km. While the colors of the toy cars change, Pratt insists: put those 100 kWh on 90 non-rechargeable hybrids (full hybrids with emissions of 200 g/km), each of which with a small accumulator of about 1.1 kWh, and the average fleet drops at 205 g/km.

In short, the electric car “cannot be the only option”, as the CEO of the Toyota group, Akio Toyoda, has been repeating for some time. Pratt adds that it is still up to the market and consumers to choose, without perhaps forgetting that as a scientist he must have studied one of the main teachings of Pythagoras: that idea of ​​an interdependence of all the elements of the cosmos through a primordial energy. One for all, but better all for one.