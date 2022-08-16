Listen to the audio version of the article

It has been the protagonist of profound changes and evolutions and now natural cosmetics and sustainability have expanded across all sales channels, not least large distribution and online, growing to a value of 2.5 billion. euro, of which 375 million in herbal medicine.

A very interesting and promising segment that will be the protagonist at the 34th edition of Sana, from 8 to 11 September in Bologna, with a series of initiatives organized by Cosmetica Italia’s herbal cosmetics group: alongside an institutional lounge dedicated to the Group, which will be hosted in Pavilion 25, there will in fact be moments of study dedicated to the evolution of the herbalist channel and cosmetics with a natural and sustainable connotation.

On Thursday 8 September, the opening day of the event, the conference “The numbers and scenarios of natural and sustainable cosmetics” will be held (2 pm – Sala Notturno) which will allow us to analyze the most recent surveys on the consumption and turnover values ​​of this type of product. The event will also be enriched by the interventions of some experts who will broaden their gaze on this issue even beyond the cosmetic sector.

Saturday 10 September will instead be the turn of the conference “The new identity of the herbalist” (10:30 – Sala Notturno) which will aim to outline the dynamics taking place in the channel, with specific attention to aspects of the digital sphere. .

«Our world, which bears the name of“ herbal medicine ”, over the years has been the protagonist of profound changes and evolutions that have loaded this word with new meanings. It is no longer just a distribution channel, but a concept – comments Laura Pedrini, president of Cosmetica Italia’s herbal cosmetics group -. When we talk about herbal products, whether they are sold in an independent shop, in a large-scale distribution chain, or online, we recall a panorama of images that refer to the world of greenery, nature and, increasingly, also of sustainability. Terms on which we need to reflect and work to keep up with the times and continue to offer consumers the high quality products that distinguish our industry ».