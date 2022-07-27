Home Entertainment Green hope: a podcast to overcome eco-anxiety
Entertainment

Green hope: a podcast to overcome eco-anxiety

by admin
Green hope: a podcast to overcome eco-anxiety

In the summer in which everyone, absolutely everyone, has understood and seen the effects of the climate emergency in Italy and in the world, we are launching a podcast to regain confidence. It is called Green Hope and will start on August 1st. You can listen to it with the Onepodcast app, but also on all other popular platforms.

Every morning, from Monday to Friday: you listen in five minutes, a little more or a little less, but then you think about it all day. A pill to overcome eco-anxiety, the growing concern for the fate of the planet that affects young and old alike. Because if it is true that the climate crisis is more serious than ever – drought, disappearing glaciers, floods, fires – it is equally correct to say that we can do it.

We have proven this in the past and will prove it in the next few years: humanity is capable of facing complex challenges and overcoming the greatest obstacles, even when these obstacles are primarily caused by us, as in the case of climate change.

My voice will lead each episode: my name is Nicolas Lozito, I am a journalist and for years I have been telling the many green facets of our world. I do it on the pages of La Stampa and with a weekly newsletter, Il colore verde. In the podcast episodes I will tell stories from the past, ideas for the future, everyday thoughts. I will illustrate the small actions we can take to reduce our impact, I will tackle divisive issues with independence and accuracy.

And then I will give a voice to those who have made sustainability a life mission: activists and activists, startuppers, disseminators, cooks, engineers and engineers. With a voice message they will share their recipe for staying optimistic.

There will also be space for those who listen to the podcast: you can contribute with a voice message, an email, a suggestion or an idea. Just write to [email protected] or search @ nicolas.lozito on Instagram.

Hope green starts on August 1st. You can already find the trailer online: on the listening platforms you can add the podcast to your favorites and thus receive notifications of new episodes. We listen to you soon!

See also  Sony's "Uncharted" adaptation of the film's rating lift is only 47% praise rate is worrying - Movie - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Chinese Confucianism: The second game “Legend of the...

Impact Soundworks Releases Shreddage 3 Fretless

Spitfire Audio Releases Originals Epic Choir

HOOD BY AIR’s JUICE Exclusive Capsule Collection Officially...

Photoshop2022 new version free download_Adobe Photoshop Chinese one-click...

9 films at the end of the month...

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” YouTube hits 600 million views!...

Beijing Film Academy’s first large-scale original musical “Sister...

Taylor’s “Overbearing President” is full of aura, “The...

Gambling, Crypto, and Stocks: Money As The New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy