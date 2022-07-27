In the summer in which everyone, absolutely everyone, has understood and seen the effects of the climate emergency in Italy and in the world, we are launching a podcast to regain confidence. It is called Green Hope and will start on August 1st. You can listen to it with the Onepodcast app, but also on all other popular platforms.

Every morning, from Monday to Friday: you listen in five minutes, a little more or a little less, but then you think about it all day. A pill to overcome eco-anxiety, the growing concern for the fate of the planet that affects young and old alike. Because if it is true that the climate crisis is more serious than ever – drought, disappearing glaciers, floods, fires – it is equally correct to say that we can do it.

We have proven this in the past and will prove it in the next few years: humanity is capable of facing complex challenges and overcoming the greatest obstacles, even when these obstacles are primarily caused by us, as in the case of climate change.

My voice will lead each episode: my name is Nicolas Lozito, I am a journalist and for years I have been telling the many green facets of our world. I do it on the pages of La Stampa and with a weekly newsletter, Il colore verde. In the podcast episodes I will tell stories from the past, ideas for the future, everyday thoughts. I will illustrate the small actions we can take to reduce our impact, I will tackle divisive issues with independence and accuracy.

And then I will give a voice to those who have made sustainability a life mission: activists and activists, startuppers, disseminators, cooks, engineers and engineers. With a voice message they will share their recipe for staying optimistic.

There will also be space for those who listen to the podcast: you can contribute with a voice message, an email, a suggestion or an idea. Just write to [email protected] or search @ nicolas.lozito on Instagram.

Hope green starts on August 1st. You can already find the trailer online: on the listening platforms you can add the podcast to your favorites and thus receive notifications of new episodes. We listen to you soon!