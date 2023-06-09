GREEN HOUSE x PERMANENT ORBIT 「Swingin’ Jazz」系列

Recently, GREEN HOUSE, a coffee shop and creative unit, joined hands with a street vintage store in Manchester, England to bring a new joint series, with the theme of “Swingin’ Jazz”, connecting two shops and people who grew up in two cultures through music stand up.

JAZZ is one of the music styles that John Chan, the manager of GREEN HOUSE, and Joe, the manager of PERMANENT ORBIT, are very fond of. The joint project of the two parties not only integrates the logo elements of the two stores, but also creates a gentleman style Silhouette Pattern Of Music Man Playing Saxophone. This cooperation has brought a total of 4 new items, including the black washed T-shirt with the logo pattern of the two stores, the white T-shirt with the theme of “Swingin’ Jazz”, the floating key chain made of EVA material and the joint theme sticker.

On June 10, UK time, GREEN HOUSE will also hold a pop-up event at PERMANENT ORBIT to share music and this joint list. In addition, John Chan and Joe also shared a conversation, introducing us to the opportunity of this joint name, Manchester’s local street culture and vintage culture, etc.

Joe：How did you come to England?

John：In January, I started living in Manchester, England, and started a cooperation with the local coffee shop Bernie’s Grocery Store, and GREEN HOUSE landed in the UK for the first time. Then I decided to spend more time here and hope to bring more experience for myself. I like vintage culture very much. Next to GREEN HOUSE in Guangzhou is the vintage shop LO/HI opened by a good friend. So when I came to PERMANENT ORBIT, I felt a familiar feeling. I took the initiative to meet you, and then Conceive together if there are some fun things that can happen.

Joe：Me too. When I first met you, I could feel that we were on the same channel, and then I learned that we have common interests and appreciate what everyone is doing. I think that’s important when deciding whether to collaborate or not. As an owner of a coffee shop for 8 years, what do you think of the Manchester coffee shop?

John：Very good. I spent a lot of time in Guangzhou and Hong Kong. When I came to Manchester, I found that their coffee making method is very professional and pure, and the brand design is also very good. When did you open PERMANENT ORBIT? Why did you choose to open a vintage clothing store? What is it like to open a vintage store in Manchester?

Joe：PERMANENT ORBIT officially opened at the end of 2022, as a new store, the survival situation here is difficult, but I love this city, love what I am doing, and appreciate what my guests do to us things to encourage. Also, PERMANENT ORBIT is opening in a new community and it’s great to have them take us in. Manchester is a very young city, and there are so many schools here. I want to provide a choice for young people here, providing clothing items that have been carefully selected and excavated by us. This is also a reference to my previous work and my love for many years. Response to clothing and vintage culture.

John：What is the local street culture and vintage culture like in Manchester? What are the characteristics of PERMANENT ORBIT’s selection?

Joe：Manchester has a thriving vintage culture, with many independent shops and vintage lovers, and fashion is as much a part of Manchester’s overall culture as football and music. In the past year, I have met more people who like vintage culture through PERMANENT ORBIT, and I hope this will continue.

I now try to make judgments based on what we find good about the garment itself, such as its design, cut, provenance, condition, and other interesting factors. We often choose some interesting T-shirts from the 80s and 90s, worn out Levi’s and overalls, faded jackets, these clothes are full of traces, from worn T-shirts to painted overalls, they have a past on them s story. PERMANENT ORBIT was originally to capture American style, but I think we see more possibilities in the team and guests, we are also trying to bring a more diverse mix, including some streetwear brands from the 90s, surf and Outdoor brands and more, even accessories and homewares are also on sale.

By the way, John, how many vintage clothes are in your closet now? How many are new clothes?





John: It’s been a long time since I bought new clothes, because I produce a lot of clothes every year, each type is launched according to my preferences and body shape, and then I buy vintage clothes, especially the vintage clothes of classic brands. Can’t help but buy it. Basically, my own brand of clothes + old clothes = 100%, new clothes 0%.

Joe：This is very interesting! I’ve worked for many different brands of shops over the years so I have a fair amount of clothes in my wardrobe and I now consciously choose some clothes to put in my wardrobe, pick out vintage pieces that I love and I have a vintage shop Haha, I like to mix vintage with new.

John：In addition to clothing, we usually talk a lot about music, and one of our common topics is JAZZ music. I have always believed that music and coffee are inseparable. GREEN HOUSE will also play a lot of songs with JAZZ elements in various activities and stores, including JAZZ Hip Hop, SWINGIN JAZZ, etc., and JAZZ is inseparable from vintage culture and street culture. relation.

On the theme of “Swingin’ Jazz”, in addition to incorporating the logos of the two stores, a pattern that pays tribute to JAZZ music is also designed. We hope that through these durable items that are suitable for daily wear, the wearer can bear many stories in different traces and wear.

Joe：Yes, I think Manchester is definitely one of the most fashion conscious cities, it has a personality of its own and is quite closely related to music. The music we choose to play I think plays a big part in PERMANENT ORBIT. Do you have any favorite JAZZ musicians?

John：Wynton Marsalis, Shunzo Ohno, Soil & “Pimp” Sessions, how about you?

Joe：I like Matthew Halsall, Sun Ra Arkestra, Mulatu Astatke.





The brand-new GREEN HOUSE x PERMANENT ORBIT joint series will soon be available on the brand’s online and offline channels, and interested readers may wish to pay attention.