Greyssi Ortega Claps Back at Sister Milena Zárate and Exposes Family Secrets

Title: Greyssi Ortega Fires Back at Sister’s Accusations, Revealing Family Struggles

Subtitle: Ortega plans to file a legal complaint against Milena Zárate

Once again, Greyssi Ortega finds herself at the center of controversy and facing criticism, this time from her own sister Milena Zárate. However, Ortega has decided to respond to the accusations and shed light on a hidden aspect of her family life.

In a recent interview with the Lady Guillén program, Ortega vehemently denied her sister’s claims that she was not raising her children properly. She fiercely defended herself, stating, “She has meddled with something very important to me – my children. Nobody helped me raise them, from the oldest to the youngest. Nobody sent me a single sol for them” – a statement that hinted at potential issues within her marriage, suggesting that even her husband might not have played a significant role in raising their three children.

Ortega, determined not to let the accusations go unanswered, made clear her intentions to take legal action against her sister. She revealed, “I am currently seeking legal advice to file a complaint against Milena and address these matters. It’s not just about the money; I am filled with anger.”

The brewing feud between the sisters has captivated the public’s attention, with Ortega’s revelations creating a sense of anticipation for the impending legal action. As tensions escalate, it remains to be seen how this family drama will unfold.

In the meantime, Greyssi Ortega’s decision to publicly address the allegations and her intent to seek legal redress adds a new twist to the ongoing saga. The public awaits the outcome of this dispute, as the Ortega-Zárate family dynamics come under scrutiny once again.

Stay tuned for further developments on this story as Greyssi Ortega prepares to file the complaint against her sister, Milena Zárate.

