by Oliver on October 15, 2023 in Album, Heavy Rotation

Armored Grindcore Deluxe, inklusive Pokémon– and other Japanese pop culture references in the titles before the poetic vein: Jon Chang reactivates nine years after the actual final masterpiece Longhena with Coronet Juniper his second legendary genre band, Gridlink.

Unfair, but true: The fact that the supposed swan song of 2014 was such an outstanding masterpiece may, to a certain extent, cast an undeserved shadow Coronet Juniper throw. But good thing: a large proportion of the musicians involved have known about this fate for at least since No One Knows What the Dead Think to deal with.

So rather: the euphoric enthusiasm about the band’s return on a level that “only” confirmed the extremely high expectations and demands was “disappointed” because a Gridlink-For the first time, the album does not clearly outperform its predecessor.

Which is because Coronet Juniper The whole thing doesn’t feel as iconic as it does Longhena. More precisely: especially in the second half of the record, there are unconditional highlights like the title track, which has a deathdoom-like roughening The Forgers Secade or the masterful Revenant Orchard on a show of established ones Longhena-Formulas limited. (The aesthetics of the artwork can therefore be seen as a spoiler.)

The only thing is that the band – alongside Chang, who is still in top form and still barking like a poisonous berseker, the magical guitarist Takafumi Matsubara, who throws out furious ideas, and Duracell drummer Bryan Fajardo, this time rounded off by Mauro Cordoba on the often differentiated, basic but unmuscular bass – is you Business-as-usual-Fireworks with no surprises, but due to the controversial production/mix weightings of Backroom-Production manager Kevin Antreassian provides an aesthetically closer look Amber Gray (2008) and Orphan (2011) aligned drum sound sounds thinner than last. This Lean-and-mean-Approach is ambivalent – but you are actually immediately inside and carried away by the MO that is unleashed.

(About that the sound of the vinyl version of Coronet Juniper supposedly better, unfortunately nothing can be said at this point given the absurdly high prices for the disc.)

Be that as it may, this second (and relatively weaker) half is also there Coronet Juniper still a mercilessly furious comeback album. The compelling performance goes hand in hand with top-class songwriting, every song is endlessly exciting and doesn’t waste a second, equaling an unchallenged start-to-finish victory.

The fact that the total of 19 minutes of this fourth album (despite real competition in this year) also represent the finest hour for the genre so far in 2023 is ensured above all by the first five numbers of the album, which are so heroic and triumphant in their melodic exuberance are that the endorphin level practically explodes from sheer ecstasy, as when intoxicated a celebration of original, detailed scenes detonates into a breathless whole – as if you were playing in a neon-bright sensory overload shooter as a flawless speedrun, the flow of which only has brilliant deeds in it familiar environment allows.

That shimmers Silk Ash Cascade Trembling away from raging precession, technical finesse and grooving catchiness, the band rushes off Anhalter train station with epic moments close to math (Pitch Black Resolve) to NWOBHM ambitions in the blastbeat storm, for which you can feel like in Ocean Vertigo even well-positioned time for the start-up Maiden takes: Gridlink simply addictive and basically nothing really wrong, in fact most of them are better than all the others. After almost a decade of absence, everything actually stayed the same. You can live with this “disappointment” very, very well.

Coronet Juniper by Gridlink

