Group calls for Israel to answer for dead reporters

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has consistently avoided responsibility for the deaths of 20 journalists over the past two decades, with slow and opaque investigations that have never led to charges or punishment, an international group said in a report Tuesday. of press freedom.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) issued its report ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist for Al Jazeera satellite television, who was killed while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.

The army has said Abu Akleh was likely killed by Israeli fire but the shooting was accidental and has not announced any disciplinary action.

“The death of Shireen Abu Akleh and the military’s lack of an investigative process to hold anyone accountable is not a one-off event,” said Robert Mahoney, CPJ director of special projects and one of the report’s editors. “It’s part of a pattern of response that seems designed to evade responsibility.”

New York-based CPJ has documented the cases of 20 journalists killed by the Israeli army in the past 22 years. Eighteen of them were Palestinians, while the other two were European foreign correspondents. At least 13, including Abu Akleh, were clearly identified as journalists or were traveling in marked press vehicles.

“No one has ever been charged or held accountable for these deaths,” the report stated. “Impunity in these cases has seriously undermined the freedom of the press, rendering the rights of journalists precarious.”

The report identified a “routine sequence” in the deaths of journalists. Israeli authorities often ignore evidence or witness statements when cases are still under investigation, and journalists are accused of terrorism without any evidence. Inquests can drag on for months or years and shroud in secrecy before being closed, and the families of the dead have few legal recourse.

“The Israeli procedure for examining the deaths of civilians as journalists at the hands of the army is a black box,” he said. “There is no official document that describes the process in detail and the results of any investigation are confidential.”

The group concluded that the army tends to do more serious investigations in cases like Abu Akleh’s, when the journalist has a foreign passport, but even those don’t end in charges.

The organization called for criminal investigations in three cases: Yasser Murtaja, a well-known Palestinian journalist who died while covering protests on the border with Israel in 2018; Yousef Abu Hussein, a reporter for the Al-Aqsa radio station of the Hamas armed group who was killed in an Israeli attack on his home in the May 2021 war, and Abu Akleh.

Israeli authorities have said that Abu Hussein was a legitimate military target and claimed without evidence that Murtaja was a militant.

In the case of Abu Akleh, the army said there was a “very high probability” that she had been shot by an Israeli soldier who had mistaken her for a militant. But he left open the possibility that the shots were fired by a Palestinian militant, although he did not present any evidence to back it up.

In its statement, the Israeli army said it “regrets any harm to civilians during operational activities and considers the protection of press freedom and the professional work of journalists of great importance.”

The military said it operates in a “complex security reality” and does not deliberately target non-combatants, using live ammunition only as a last resort. He added that criminal investigations are usually opened in cases of civilian deaths “unless the incident occurred in an active combat situation or if there is no suspicion that Israel Defense Forces soldiers committed a crime.”

Abu Akleh, who was 51, was shot while covering an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on May 11, 2022. The area is known to be a stronghold of Palestinian militants.

The Israeli army often operates in the field and said its soldiers had engaged in intense firefights with militants that morning. However, he did not present evidence that Palestinian gunmen were near Abu Akleh.

Several independent investigations, including one by The Associated Press, concluded that Abu Akleh was almost certainly killed by Israeli fire and found no evidence of militant activity in the area. Witness statements and amateur videos showed the area was quiet before the reporter was shot.

The United States concluded that an Israeli soldier probably killed her by mistake, but did not explain how it reached that conclusion. A US-led ballistics analysis last July was inconclusive, as investigators said the bullet was badly damaged.

The Palestinian Authority, Al Jazeera and her family have accused the army of deliberately killing Abu Akleh, a veteran journalist well known in the Arab world for documenting the harsh realities of life under more than half a century of Israeli military rule.

His death had a major impact on press freedom, according to the report.

“Many reporters covering similar tensions and raids – which have increased considerably since Shireen’s death – are afraid of being shot,” Guillaume Lavallee, president of the Foreign Press Association (FPA) told CPJ at the time. of the shooting. The feeling of vulnerability is especially strong among Palestinian journalists, he noted.

The FPA represents dozens of international media organizations operating in Israel and the Palestinian territories, including The Associated Press.

In its report, CPJ called on the Israeli military to reform its rules of engagement to prevent attacks on journalists, to ensure prompt, independent, and transparent investigations, and to make their findings public.

He also called on the United States to report on the status of an alleged FBI investigation into the death of Abu Akleh and to press Israel to reform its rules of engagement.

