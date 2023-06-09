Group pictures: French stuntman walks 277 meters of rope at 50 meters high | Bowland | La Rochelle

On June 7, 2023, in La Rochelle, France, Nathan Paulin challenged the 50-meter-high rope walk. (Mehdi Fedouach/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, June 9, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) On June 7, French stunt performer Nathan Paulin performed at the Lantern Tower (La Rochelle, France) Lantern Tower and Saint-Nicolas Tower (Saint-Nicolas Tower) challenge the aerial rope walk at a height of 50 meters.

Bowland’s rope course for this challenge is the distance of 277 meters between the Lantern Tower and St. Nicholas Tower. He completed this challenge in front of about 5,000 spectators. Looking down from a height of 50 meters, the neighboring port of La Rochelle can be seen.

Bowland walked barefoot on the rope with a safety rope on his body, and sometimes sat cross-legged on the rope during the process. Bowland’s performance won applause from the audience.

Paulan is an expert in high-altitude stunt walking. He has challenged high-altitude tightrope stunts in different places. Completed 2,200 meters of steel wire broke the world record.

