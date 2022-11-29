Source title: Times group portraits “The Wind Blows Pinellia” started broadcasting Zhao Liying Ouhao Li Guangjie revisited the 1990s

Produced by iQiyi, co-produced by Shangxiang Entertainment, produced by 24G Media, iQiyi Qiai Studio project, iQiyi Senior Vice President Dai Ying as the chief producer, directed by Fu Dongyu and Mao Wei, Zhang Screenplay by Ting and Fu Dongyu, starring Zhao Liying, Ou Hao, Li Guangjie, special guest starring Liu Wei, Ke Lan, Ren Zhong, Feng Jiayi, co-starring Sun Qian, Huang Chengcheng, Shi An, Song Xi, Wang Xi, Huang Yiwei, special starring Wang Jinsong and Liu Weiwei The era group portrait drama “The Wind Blows Pinellia” starred in it will be broadcast exclusively on iQiyi’s entire network at 19:30 on November 27, and will be broadcast on Zhejiang Satellite TV and Jiangsu Satellite TV. The play is adapted from Anai’s novel “I Can’t Die”. It tells the story of Xu Banxia (played by Zhao Liying), who started from scratch, in the 1990s. ), Chen Yuzhou (played by Huang Chengcheng) overcome all difficulties together, and broke out a world in the steel industry where the strong gather. Since the show was finalized, it has received a lot of attention from the entire network, and it has frequently landed in the hot spots on major charts. Many netizens have expressed: “I can’t wait to see that exciting and high-spirited years.” The ultimate material exposure, playing the symphony of struggle with the hard work group portrait With the release of the emotional version of the trailer, the story of “The Wind Blows Pinellia” becomes more and more touching. In the fiercely competitive business field, Xu Banxia, ​​Tong Xiaoqi and Chen Yuyu worked together in the steel industry from scratch, and they were able to do their best for each other when faced with difficulties, showing the firm and sincere friendship of the “Steel Triangle”. In the process of starting a business, Xu Banxia met Zhao Lei (played by Li Guangjie) who is both cold, rational and overall in control. In getting along with each other, it has gradually changed from “taking money to maintain the relationship” to getting along like a normal father and daughter. “The Wind Blows Pinellia” portrays friendship, love, family affection and other emotions delicately and softly, and also shows a sense of reality. The true feelings are suspended above the interests, and it shows the purity of people’s hearts and the true emotions of the 90s. The emotional version of the preview is touching, and the styles of the two newly exposed posters also arouse the public’s emotions. The oil painting poster focuses on the “steel triangle” combination. In the picture, Chen Yuyu is making trouble, Xu Banxia and Tong Xiaoqi are laughing, showing joy and warmth, and at the same time showing the simplicity and purity of emotion between the three through soft brushwork. The Tide Wave version of the poster reflects the traces of time with a rough texture, and then conveys the “breakthrough” power of this group of entrepreneurs with warm tones. Under the background of the times, all the people have different expressions and come riding the waves, and their eyes all show imagination for the future, which portrays that Xu Banxia and others are still bravely standing on the tide of the times after going through hardships. The turbulent waves under the feet also brought together the fighting spirit of everyone into a magnificent symphony, writing together a microcosm of the era of forging ahead. See also Wuhan male ridiculed Zhang Jun, who was dismissed by the doctor's family, kneeled to his mother The tenacity under the steel is full, and the spirit of “breakthrough” of the times ignites and resonates Focusing on the grand background of the 1990s, “The Wind Blows Pinellia” reveals the bond between the changes of the times and the fate of the characters. The fall and appreciation of steel prices are related to the bankruptcy and rise of many private enterprises. And move the whole body… Just from the tip of the iceberg glimpsed in the final trailer, one can already feel the bravery of the entrepreneurs of that era. From reselling scrap iron to opening a steel mill, Xu Banxia, ​​Tong Xiaoqi, and Chen Yuyu made precise changes and adjustments step by step in line with the changes of the times. The ups and downs and changes again and again also showed their upward tenacity and forward endeavor. Instead of focusing on a single character, the play starts with group portraits, depicting the different choices and results of the people in the great changes of the times. “We all work together, I have the final say”, “Friends belong to friends, business belongs to business“, “Businessmen value profits and despise parting, but I don’t want to be a businessman who talks about business“, extremely tense characters, full of quality of life lines and interlocking stories. The “pioneering” spirit embodied in many characters is also a panoramic presentation of “career drive” and “love of life”. This kind of aggressiveness is also inspiring countless people and has a strong relationship with the audience Emotional resonance. The story of the times is portrayed in a younger way, looking back at the 1990s with zero distance “Wind Blowing Pinellia” uses a younger lens language, constantly interspersing memories in the progress of the current timeline, gradually enriching the images and stories of many characters, and restoring the appearance of the steel industry in the 1990s, making this drama full of sense of age In the atmosphere, it does not look old and dull. Through the unremitting efforts of the behind-the-scenes team, the stories of the 1990s have been rejuvenated with the vitality and vitality of the 2000s. In the self-growth of the characters and the conflict and confrontation of the group, they have given new vitality to the era. In terms of the cast, not only Liu Wei, Ke Lan, Feng Jiayi, Wang Jinsong, Li Guangjie and other powerful actors joined in, but also Zhao Liying, Ou Hao, Sun Qian and other popular young actors who are very popular with young people. The leading actors in this category are all excellent works, which is a strong guarantee for the quality of the series. Under the escort of ingenious production and powerful actors, the series has gained a good reputation since it was filmed. While narrowing the distance with young audiences, it also brings new thinking and inspiration to current audiences with stories of the age. The times make heroes, and heroes are also at the right time. What kind of wonderful plot will “The Wind Blows Pinellia” present under the interpretation of hardcore actors? In the age of heroes competing, how did Xu Banxia break out of his own steel road? What kind of destiny entanglement will arise in the involvement of everyone’s struggle and game? All the highlights will be broadcast exclusively on iQiyi’s entire network at 19:30 tonight, and “Wind Blowing Pinellia” will be broadcast on Zhejiang Satellite TV and Jiangsu Satellite TV! See also Into the Shibuya Pronto "Stranger Things" limited theme restaurant | HYPEBEAST

Produced by iQiyi, co-produced by Shangxiang Entertainment, produced by 24G Media, iQiyi Qiai Studio project, iQiyi Senior Vice President Dai Ying as the chief producer, directed by Fu Dongyu and Mao Wei, Zhang Screenplay by Ting and Fu Dongyu, starring Zhao Liying, Ou Hao, Li Guangjie, special guest starring Liu Wei, Ke Lan, Ren Zhong, Feng Jiayi, co-starring Sun Qian, Huang Chengcheng, Shi An, Song Xi, Wang Xi, Huang Yiwei, special starring Wang Jinsong and Liu Weiwei The era group portrait drama “The Wind Blows Pinellia” starred in it will be broadcast exclusively on iQiyi’s entire network at 19:30 on November 27, and will be broadcast on Zhejiang Satellite TV and Jiangsu Satellite TV.

The play is adapted from Anai’s novel “I Can’t Die”. It tells the story of Xu Banxia (played by Zhao Liying), who started from scratch, in the 1990s. ), Chen Yuzhou (played by Huang Chengcheng) overcome all difficulties together, and broke out a world in the steel industry where the strong gather. Since the show was finalized, it has received a lot of attention from the entire network, and it has frequently landed in the hot spots on major charts. Many netizens have expressed: “I can’t wait to see that exciting and high-spirited years.”

The ultimate material exposure, playing the symphony of struggle with the hard work group portrait

With the release of the emotional version of the trailer, the story of “The Wind Blows Pinellia” becomes more and more touching. In the fiercely competitive business field, Xu Banxia, ​​Tong Xiaoqi and Chen Yuyu worked together in the steel industry from scratch, and they were able to do their best for each other when faced with difficulties, showing the firm and sincere friendship of the “Steel Triangle”. In the process of starting a business, Xu Banxia met Zhao Lei (played by Li Guangjie) who is both cold, rational and overall in control. In getting along with each other, it has gradually changed from “taking money to maintain the relationship” to getting along like a normal father and daughter. “The Wind Blows Pinellia” portrays friendship, love, family affection and other emotions delicately and softly, and also shows a sense of reality. The true feelings are suspended above the interests, and it shows the purity of people’s hearts and the true emotions of the 90s.

The emotional version of the preview is touching, and the styles of the two newly exposed posters also arouse the public’s emotions. The oil painting version of the poster focuses on the “steel triangle” combination. In the picture, Chen Yuyu is making trouble, Xu Banxia and Tong Xiaoqi are laughing, showing joy and warmth, and at the same time showing the simplicity and purity of emotion between the three through soft brushwork. The Treading Waves version of the poster reflects the traces of time with a rough texture, and then conveys the “breakthrough” power of this group of entrepreneurs with warm tones. Under the background of the times, all the people came with different attitudes, riding the waves, and their eyes showed imagination for the future, portraying that Xu Banxia and others are still bravely standing on the tide of the times after going through hardships. The turbulent waves under the feet also brought together the fighting souls of the people into a magnificent symphony, writing together a microcosm of the era of forging ahead.

The tenacity under the steel is full, and the spirit of “breakthrough” of the times ignites and resonates

Focusing on the grand background of the 1990s, “The Wind Blows Pinellia” reveals the bond between the changes of the times and the fate of the characters. The fall and appreciation of steel prices are related to the bankruptcy and rise of many private enterprises. And move the whole body… Just from the tip of the iceberg glimpsed in the final trailer, one can already feel the bravery of the entrepreneurs of that era. From reselling scrap iron to opening a steel mill, Xu Banxia, ​​Tong Xiaoqi, and Chen Yuyu made precise changes and adjustments step by step in line with the changes of the times. The ups and downs and changes again and again also showed their upward tenacity and forward endeavor.

Instead of focusing on a single character, the play starts with group portraits, depicting the different choices and results of the people in the great changes of the times. “We all work together, I have the final say”, “Friends belong to friends, business belongs to business“, “Businessmen value profits and despise parting, but I don’t want to be a businessman who talks about business“, extremely tense characters, full of quality of life lines and interlocking stories. The “pioneering” spirit embodied in many characters is also a panoramic presentation of “career drive” and “love of life”. This kind of aggressiveness is also inspiring countless people and has a strong relationship with the audience Emotional resonance.

The story of the times is portrayed in a younger way, looking back at the 1990s with zero distance

“Wind Blowing Pinellia” uses a younger lens language, constantly interspersing memories in the progress of the current timeline, gradually enriching the images and stories of many characters, and restoring the appearance of the steel industry in the 1990s, making this drama full of sense of age In the atmosphere, it does not look old and dull. Through the unremitting efforts of the behind-the-scenes team, the stories of the 1990s have been rejuvenated with the vitality and vigor of the 2000s. In the self-growth of the characters and the conflict and confrontation of the group, they have given new vitality to the era.

In terms of the cast, not only Liu Wei, Ke Lan, Feng Jiayi, Wang Jinsong, Li Guangjie and other powerful actors joined in, but also Zhao Liying, Ou Hao, Sun Qian and other popular young actors who are very popular with young people. The leading actors in this category are all excellent works, which is a strong guarantee for the quality of the series. Under the escort of ingenious production and powerful actors, the series has gained a good reputation since it was filmed. While narrowing the distance with young audiences, it also brings new thinking and inspiration to current audiences with stories of the age.

The times make heroes, and heroes are also at the right time. What kind of wonderful plot will “The Wind Blows Pinellia” present under the interpretation of hardcore actors? In the age of heroes competing, how did Xu Banxia break out of his own steel road? What kind of destiny entanglement will arise in the involvement of everyone’s struggle and game? All the highlights will be broadcast exclusively on iQiyi’s entire network at 19:30 tonight, and “Wind Blowing Pinellia” will be broadcast on Zhejiang Satellite TV and Jiangsu Satellite TV!